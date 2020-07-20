PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 1 Day 5

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) Super Weekend 1 concluded on Sunday, July 19. The top 16 teams from the League Play in the respective zones played in a single lobby format for three consecutive days to determine the crucial weekend placings. The Super Weekend rankings over the course of three weeks will ultimately decide the teams qualifying for the League Finals (August 6 to August 9).

Here are the PMWL Super Weekend Standings for the East and West Zone:

PMWL Super Weekend East Standings

After PMWL Week 1 Day 5 (Super Weekend Week 1 Day 3), Thailand's RRQ Athena is the leader in the East with 205 points and two Chicken Dinners. Bigetron RA (189 points) and GXR Celtz (168 points) complete the top three after the end of the Week 3 in PMWL 2020 East.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 RRQ Athena 2 99 205 2 Bigetron RA 2 73 189 3 GXR Celtz 1 63 168 4 Yoodo Gank 3 51 161 5 BOX Gaming 1 61 157 6 MegaStars 2 49 157 7 King of Gamers Club 0 55 133 8 Orange Rock 1 56 132 9 TeamIND 0 55 122 10 SynerGE 1 46 116 11 T1 1 36 116 12 Valdus The Murder 1 46 113 13 Team Secret 0 43 97 14 Reject Scarlet 0 36 86 15 TSM Entity 0 83 35 16 NoChanceTeam 0 32 76

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena continues to show us how dominate they are in their matches and on the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/1S3KjVR6ge — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020

PMWL Super Weekend West Standings

Courtesy of consistent placings and two Chicken Dinners, Cloud9 are the leaders in the West after Week 1 Day 5. Futbolist and Loops Esports round off the top three with 167 points and 145 points respectively.

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 Cloud9 2 57 170 2 FUTBOLIST 3 76 167 3 Loops Esports 0 72 145 4 DreamEaters 3 55 137 5 Alpha Legends 1 47 124 6 B4 Esports 2 46 119 7 Wildcard Gaming 0 45 114 8 Pittsburgh Knights 1 40 106 9 Tempo Storm 0 34 99 10 Team Queso 1 41 98 11 Team Unique 1 34 75 12 Team UMBRA 1 21 70 13 Nova Esports 0 24 67 14 UDRKillers 0 22 67 15 KoninaPower 0 21 64 16 Yalla Esports 0 30 63

PMWL Schedule

PMWL 2020 will continue with Week 2 League Play on Tuesday, July 21. The 20 teams will once again be in action during the week to earn their way to Week 2 Super Weekend. PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)