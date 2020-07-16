PMWL Overall Standings: East & West Zone Teams That Qualified For Super Weekend 1

Week 1 of the action-packed PMWL League Play concluded on Wednesday, July 15. The top 16 teams from the East and West Zones respectively will now be bracing for the crucial Super Weekend, starting Friday, July 17. Here are the teams who played their way through the Week 1 of the League Stage to earn their place in the weekend lobby.

PMWL Overall standings: West (Top 16 qualified for Super Weekend 1)

Cloud9 - 121 points (40 kills)

Loops Esports - 118 points (52 kills)

Tempo Storm - 100 points (35 kills)

Team Unique - 91 points (34 kills)

B4 Esports - 84 points (29 kills)

FUTBOLIST - 82 points (42 kills)

KoninaPower - 81 points (42 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 79 points (32 kills)

Nova Esports - 69 points (36 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 67 points (28 kills)

Yalla Esports - 66 points (27 kills)

Team Queso - 65 points (26 kills)

DreamEaters - 63 points (31 kills)

Alpha Legends - 58 points (27 kills)

Team UMBRA - 55 points (20 kills)

UDRKillers - 53 points (17 kills)

PMWL Overall standings: East

Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills)

Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills)

BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills)

NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills)

Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills)

GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills)

RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills)

MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills)

SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills)

TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills)

Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills)

TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills)

T1 - 52 points (15 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills)

PMWL 2020: Teams who failed to qualify for Super Weekend 1

U Level Up Esports (46 points), Free Style (42 points), NovaGodLike (40 points) and Morph Team (26) are the teams from the East Zone who failed to make to the top 16 at the end of the Week 1 League Play. Frag Machines (48 points), Swat69 (46 points), Headquarters (43 points) and KHK Esports (29 points) will be hoping to crack the top 16 in Week 2 of the League Stage.

PMWL 2020 Super Weekend format

Unlike the league stage's round-robin format, all 16 teams will play in a single lobby format on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A total of 15 matches (five matches every day) will be played, with teams looking to secure as high a placing as possible. The Super Weekend placing at the end of Week 3 will determine the qualification of teams for the Finals. The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The East Zone matches starts at 5:30 AM IST while the action in the West starts at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

