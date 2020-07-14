PMWL Schedule 2020: Full List Of League Play Teams, East-West Groups And Upcoming Games

After a one-day delay in the PMWL schedule 2020, the PUBG tournament commenced with the Opening Weekend on July 12 and July 13. While none of the 20 teams was eliminated, the PMWL League Play teams were sorted into PMWL League Play groups. The PMWL schedule 2020 underwent some changes as the PMWL League Play teams will play finals spanning over four days rather than the original three days. The PMWL schedule 2020 has four stages – The Opening Weekend, PMWL League play games, the Super Weekend and the Finals. With the Opening Weekend wrapped up, the PMWL schedule 2020 will move to the PMWL League Play games which will begin on July 14.

PMWL schedule 2020: PMWL schedule 2020 for PMWL League Play Groups stage (July 14 to July 29)

The PMWL will start with their next format, the League Stage games, on July 14 (5:30 PM IST). All 20 PMWL East and West teams will play five games every day. The teams will be divided into five groups, who will play ten games every Tuesday and Wednesday for the following three weeks. After every week, the Super Weekend will be conducted simultaneously as a few teams will advance. The Super Weekend matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and help determine the final PMWL standings for the finals.

PMWL League play teams standings: PMWL East Standings and PMWL West standings after the Opening Weekend

Overall PMWL East Standings

Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League East. #PMWL



Concluding our Opening Weekend! Will now decide the seedings for the League Stage for the next few weeks. Many exciting plays been seen, let's continue to see the same energy. pic.twitter.com/CgZC3KcVh3 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020

Overall PMWL West Standings

Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League West. #PMWL



Concluding our Opening Weekend! Amazing gameplay, funny moments and tons of confetti all around, hope to see this level of play continuing in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/xQ4IDmS6CL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020

Wildcard Gaming are leading the West with 131 points, two wins and 48 kills. They began their Opening Weekend with a Chicken Dinner and finished the weekend with the same. Konina Power follow with 116 points and 50 kills, while Brazil's Loops Esports follow with 103 points. On the other hand, PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA are leading the East PMWL Standings with 136 points. Indian team Orango Rock who currently have 108 points and one Chicken Dinner stand second, while Thailand's RRQ Athena led the table in kill points with 50 kills.

PMWL League Play teams: PMWL schedule 2020 for the Finals on August 6

Previously scheduled for August 7, the finals will now begin from August 6. However, the tournament will conclude on the previous date – August 9. Finalists will play a total of 24 games over the span of four days, witch six games being scheduled for each day.

PMWL League Play Groups: PMWL East standings and PMWL West standings groups for the League Stage

Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL



Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.



Watch live:

📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl

📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ

📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020

PMWL West standings groups

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

PMWL East standings groups

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Note: Team FreeStyle will participate in PMWL East 2020 only if the PUBG MOBILE ban in Pakistan is lifted.

PMWL Standings: Prize pool for the League Stage

1st – $50,000

2nd – $25,000

3rd – $12,000

4th – $9,000

5th– $7,000

The total PUBG MOBILE prize pool is at $425,000. The winner of the League Stage will get $50,000 while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.

PMWL Live Streaming

