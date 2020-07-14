PMWL Schedule 2020: Full List Of League Play Teams, East-West Groups And Upcoming Games

Quick links:
After a one-day delay in the PMWL schedule 2020, the PUBG tournament commenced with the Opening Weekend on July 12 and July 13. While none of the 20 teams was eliminated, the PMWL League Play teams were sorted into PMWL League Play groups. The PMWL schedule 2020 underwent some changes as the PMWL League Play teams will play finals spanning over four days rather than the original three days. The PMWL schedule 2020 has four stages – The Opening Weekend, PMWL League play games, the Super Weekend and the Finals. With the Opening Weekend wrapped up, the PMWL schedule 2020 will move to the PMWL League Play games which will begin on July 14.
The PMWL will start with their next format, the League Stage games, on July 14 (5:30 PM IST). All 20 PMWL East and West teams will play five games every day. The teams will be divided into five groups, who will play ten games every Tuesday and Wednesday for the following three weeks. After every week, the Super Weekend will be conducted simultaneously as a few teams will advance. The Super Weekend matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and help determine the final PMWL standings for the finals.
Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League East. #PMWL— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020
Concluding our Opening Weekend! Will now decide the seedings for the League Stage for the next few weeks. Many exciting plays been seen, let's continue to see the same energy. pic.twitter.com/CgZC3KcVh3
Here's the overall leaderboard after Day 2 of matches from the @PUBGMOBILE World League West. #PMWL— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 13, 2020
Concluding our Opening Weekend! Amazing gameplay, funny moments and tons of confetti all around, hope to see this level of play continuing in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/xQ4IDmS6CL
Wildcard Gaming are leading the West with 131 points, two wins and 48 kills. They began their Opening Weekend with a Chicken Dinner and finished the weekend with the same. Konina Power follow with 116 points and 50 kills, while Brazil's Loops Esports follow with 103 points. On the other hand, PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA are leading the East PMWL Standings with 136 points. Indian team Orango Rock who currently have 108 points and one Chicken Dinner stand second, while Thailand's RRQ Athena led the table in kill points with 50 kills.
Previously scheduled for August 7, the finals will now begin from August 6. However, the tournament will conclude on the previous date – August 9. Finalists will play a total of 24 games over the span of four days, witch six games being scheduled for each day.
Week 1 Seeding Groups for the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 14, 2020
Here are the matched up teams in their respective groups will be playing these next two days 14th-15th July.
Watch live:
📺https://t.co/a1XSC6VERl
📺https://t.co/PgYEENwYjQ
📺https://t.co/JY9RxMy2hl pic.twitter.com/0PYnnp81EF
The total PUBG MOBILE prize pool is at $425,000. The winner of the League Stage will get $50,000 while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.
