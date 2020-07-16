PMWL East: BOX Gaming, OR And Other Top Kill Leaders From PMWL League Play Day 2

PUBG MOBILE World League East Season Zero has been underway for the last five days, and the competition is entering its crucial Super Weekend stage. PMWL League Play concluded on Wednesday, July 15, where teams played in a round-robin format to finish in the top 16. PMWL 2020 East has so far been dominated by South Asian sides, with Orange Rock from India particularly impressing with its stellar firepower. Heading into the weekend as the leader in the East, OR is also the top fragging side in the Eastern cohort.

PMWL East kill leaders after Week 1 Day 2 of League Play

In addition to Orange Rock, PMCO 2019 Global champions Bigetron RA and BOX Gaming were the most consistent sides in the East on Day 2. With 20 kills in Round 9, Box Gaming took the accolades for most kills by a team on the day. With respect to individual fraggers, BOX Gaming's Louis was the kill leader on Day 2. The assault specialist scored 13 kills, most of which came in Round 9; Louis contributed to 44 percent of his team's kills on Day 2.

Valdus Esports' Martin closely follows with 12 kills to his name on Wednesday. While Valdus failed to score a win during the league stage, their consistent placing coupled with strong firepower meant they settled in comfortably in fifth. Bigetron RA's Zuxxy (9 kills), OR Gill (9 kills) and Bigetron's Microboy (9 kills) round off the top five.

Player Team Kills 1 Louis BOX Gaming 13 2 Martin Valdus The Murder 12 3 Zuxxy Bigetron Red Aliens 9 4 Gill Orange Rock 9 5 Microboy Bigetron Red Aliens 8

PMWL East League Play Week 1 Day 2 review

Orange Rock, Bigetron RA and BOX Gaming were the most consistent teams on Day 2 with one Chicken Dinner each. Team No Chance, who finished Day 1 as the leader in the East, fell to fourth after failing to get results on Wednesday. The best No Chance Gaming managed was a fourth-place finish in Round 6 with five kills on the board.

PMWL East Standings

Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills) Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills) BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills) NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills) Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills) Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills) GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills) RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills) King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills) MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills) SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills) TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills) Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills) TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills) T1 - 52 points (15 kills) Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills) U Level Up Esports - 46 points (21 kills) Free Style - 42 points (13 kills) NovaGodLike - 40 points (17 kills) Morph Team - 26 (10 kills)

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)