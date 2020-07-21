PMWL Kill Leader: RRQ Athena's G9 And Loops Esports' Carrilho Named MVPs Of Week 1

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded its Week 1 action on Sunday, July 21. Thailand's RRQ Athena emerged as the leader in the East while Cloud9 was the top team in the West. PMWL 2020 Week 2 will be the perfect opportunity for the in-form teams to continue their momentum while the teams currently plying their trade at the bottom will be looking to make up some ground, especially with Super Weekend 2 around the corner.

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 1 Day 5

PMWL Kill Leader: Top fragging teams from Week 1

2018 World Champions RRQ Athena were the best team by a mile in the East in Week 1. Not only did the side emerge as the leading team in Super Weekend 1, but they did so with a stellar show of offence. Despite being far from the best during League Play, the Thailand team came out firing on all cylinders during the weekend. With two Chicken Dinners and a whopping 99 kills to their name, RRQ finished the week with 205 points. The next best fragging side in the East was PMCO 2019 Global Champions, Bigetron RA, who notched 73 kills in 15 matches.

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena continues to show us how dominate they are in their matches and on the leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/1S3KjVR6ge — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in the West Zone, Cloud9 took the top spot with two Chicken Dinners and 80 kill points to their name. However, when it comes to the team with the most firepower in the West, it was PMPL America champions Loops Esports. The Brazilan side continued with their dominating attack during the weekend matches to pick up 90 kills in 15 matches. Loops Esports were also the kill leaders during Week 1 League Play with 52 kills to their name.

The Day 3 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the 1st super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL@Cloud9 proves to be the leading dominance overall in week 1, they are aiming to #BeTheOne. pic.twitter.com/bSwMd68O5M — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020

Also Read | PMWL Schedule Revised For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams & Prize Pool Details

PMWL Kill Leader: G9 and Carrilho claim PMWL Week 1 MVP awards

Shifting attention to individual performances, RRQ Athena leader G9 and Loops Esports' Carrilho were named the MVPs of their respective zones for Week 1. With 37 kills to his name and a damage of over 7,000, G9 was Week 1's best player (East and West combined). Carrilho was not far behind, posting 31 kills with damage just shy of 6,000 and five hours of combined survival time.

The MVP of week 1 of the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL 🏅@RRQathena's and @loops_esports's players top fragging players for their respective teams! Excited to see week 2 possibilities, who will be the next MVP? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/AQGbq6TwDz — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020

PMWL Week 2 will begin on Tuesday, July 21. The 20 teams in the respective zones will once again be in action during League Play, looking to earn their way to Super Weekend Week 2. East Zone matches are scheduled for 5:30 PM IST while the action in the West will begin at 11:30 PM IST. PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

Also Read | PMWL Schedule, Revamped Finals Format, Teams, Prize Pool Details

PMWL Teams

East

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity\

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

West

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Power

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, YaLLa Esports, Nova Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

Also Read | PMWL 2020: Top 5 East And West Kill Leaders From PUBG MOBILE Super Weekend Day 2

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)