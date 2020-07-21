PMWL League Play Schedule For Week 2 Day 1 East And West Zone

Quick links:
With the conclusion of Sunday's Super Weekend matches, Week 1 of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 is over. Teams are already looking ahead for another action-packed week of League Play where the eight teams (East and West) who failed to qualify for the weekend, will be looking to fare better during the weekday matches. The PMWL League Play schedule for Week 2 East and West Zone have now been officially released.
The MVP of week 1 of the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL 🏅@RRQathena's and @loops_esports's players top fragging players for their respective teams! Excited to see week 2 possibilities, who will be the next MVP? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/AQGbq6TwDz— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020
Twenty teams divided into five groups will play a total of 10 matches (five each on Tuesday and Wednesday) in order to make it to the top 16 in the overall league standings. The League Play standings from Week 2 will determine the teams qualifying for Super Weekend 2. Here's the complete schedule for PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1:
Date: Tuesday, July 21, Time: 5:30 PM IST
The map order remains the same for the West Zone.
A combined prize pool of $425,000 is up for grabs in the respective zones. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000 while the winner of the League Finals will take home a $100,000 cash prize. The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.
