PMWL League Play Schedule For Week 2 Day 1 East And West Zone

With the conclusion of Sunday's Super Weekend matches, Week 1 of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 is over. Teams are already looking ahead for another action-packed week of League Play where the eight teams (East and West) who failed to qualify for the weekend, will be looking to fare better during the weekday matches. The PMWL League Play schedule for Week 2 East and West Zone have now been officially released.

The MVP of week 1 of the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL 🏅@RRQathena's and @loops_esports's players top fragging players for their respective teams! Excited to see week 2 possibilities, who will be the next MVP? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/AQGbq6TwDz — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 20, 2020

Also Read | PMWL Schedule Revised For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams & Prize Pool Details

PMWL League Play schedule: Week 2

Twenty teams divided into five groups will play a total of 10 matches (five each on Tuesday and Wednesday) in order to make it to the top 16 in the overall league standings. The League Play standings from Week 2 will determine the teams qualifying for Super Weekend 2. Here's the complete schedule for PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 Day 1:

PMWL League Play East Zone

Date: Tuesday, July 21, Time: 5:30 PM IST

Match 1: Erangel - Groups A, B, C, D

Match 2: Sanhok - Groups A, B, C, E

Match 3: Erangel - Groups A, B, D, E

Match 4: Sanhok - Groups: A, C, D, E

Match 5: Erangel - Groups: B, C, D, E

Groups

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 1 Day 5

PMWL League Play West Zone

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 11:30 PM IST

The map order remains the same for the West Zone.

Groups

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Power

Group B: Konina Power, HeadQuarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops Esports, Team Queso, YaLLa Esports, Nova Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile, Alpha Legends, Swat69

Group E: B4 Esports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, FRAG Machines

Also Read | PMWL 2020: Top 5 East And West Kill Leaders From PUBG MOBILE Super Weekend Day 2

PMWL 2020 prize pool, live streaming details

A combined prize pool of $425,000 is up for grabs in the respective zones. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000 while the winner of the League Finals will take home a $100,000 cash prize. The PMWL 2020 live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels.

Also Read | PMWL Schedule, Revamped Finals Format, Teams, Prize Pool Details

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)