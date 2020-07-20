PMWL 2020: Top 5 East And West Kill Leaders From PUBG MOBILE Super Weekend Day 2

As PUBG MOBILE World League wrap up Super Weekend, RRQ Athena lead in the West, while Cloud9 lead in the East standings. While day one of the Super Weekend saw YooDoo Gank and Dreameaters dominating, Day two had more exciting games as teams tried to compete for the 'Chicken Dinner'. In the East, it was also a successful day for Indian teams as Team Orange Rock Esports, Team SynerGE and Team MegaStars got one Chicken Dinner each.

PMWL 2020: PMWL kill leaders for Day 2

PMWL 2020: East PMWL Kill leaders Day 2

As per PMWL Super Weekend Day 2 standings, Bigetron Red Aliens lead the table with maximum points. However, Team SynerGE lead in kill points with 28 wins. Bigetron RA follow in second place with 25 kills. MegaStars rank third with 23 kills. Esporsts, GXR Celtz and BOX Gaming follow third place with 21 kill points each. SynerGE's Ted held the top fragger title for Day 2 with 14 kills. IGL SGEseervi's Seervi ranked second on the Top Fraggers list. Braga from King of Gamers ranked third with 10 kills like Seervi. BTR RA's and RRQ's G9 ranked fourth and fifth with eight kills each.

PMWL 2020: West PMWL Kill leaders Day 2

In the East, Loop Esports led the leaderboard with 39 kill points. Alpha Legends followed with 28 kill points. FUTBOLIST ranked third with 24 kills, followed by DreamEaters (22 kill points) and Pittsburgh Knights (21 kill points) in fourth and fifth place respectively. Loop Esports' Carrilho bagged the top fragger title with 12 kills.

PMWL Super Weekend Day 2 standings: West

The Day 2 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



No surprise by @loops_esports dominance from the matches seen coming out from Day 2! We are happy to see @Cloud9 is keeping the consistent Top 1 streak going. pic.twitter.com/DFEdCHkTrl — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 19, 2020

PMWL Super Weekend Day 2 standings: East

The Day 2 leaderboard and the overall leaderboard of the super weekend in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



Yoodo Gank still keeping that strong lead by the end of today. But Bigetron Red Aliens is not far behind and catching up! pic.twitter.com/wL0vW78H9P — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 18, 2020

As top 16 teams from the League Play participate in the respective zones, the weekend matches will be crucial for the final PMWL standings for the League Finals from August 6 to August 9. PMWL 2020 will continue with League Play Week 2 from July 21. The games will be available to stream live on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. The winner of the League Stage will get $50,000 while the winner of the final will earn $100,000. The finals MVP will win $10,000.

(Image source: PUBG MOBILE Esports official Twitter)