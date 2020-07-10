PMWL Live Stream Details, Timing, Schedule, Teams And Prize Pool

PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Season Zero is set to commence on July 10, 2020. 20 teams from the East and 20 teams from the West will be playing in their respective zones in the month-long global Esports tournament. Here's everything to know about the PMWL live stream details, World League schedule, participating teams and more.

PMWL Live Stream: How to watch PMWL live?

The PMWL live stream for the Eastern and the Western Zones will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. For viewers looking to catch the Indian teams in action in the Eastern cohort, the PMWL live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. Streaming will be available in Hindi and English.

PMWL Live Stream: What time does PMWL start?

The PUBG MOBILE World League East Season Zero will start at 5:30 PM East. The West Zone tournament will commence at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

PMWL Schedule

The PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend: July 10 to July 12, 2020

The 20 teams will be divided into five groups, where they will play a total of 15 matches over a span of three days. The Opening Weekend performance will be crucial in the upcoming draw for the League Stage.

Friday, July 10: Opening Weekend Day 1

Saturday, July 11: Opening Weekend Day 2

Sunday, July 12: Opening Weekend Day 3

Opening Weekend Groups: East Zone

Group A Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet Group B Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1 Group C Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle Group D Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena Group E Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE

Opening Weekend Groups: West Zone

Group A Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile Group B Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports Group C FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports Group D Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters Group E Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

PMWL Schedule: League Stage: July 14 to July 29

PMWL Schedule: Super Weekend: July 17 to August 2

PMWL Schedule: League Finals: August 7 to August 9

PMWL Prize Pool

The PUBG MOBILE World League has a combined prize pool of $425,000. The Finals MVP will win $10,000. The Finals winner will be awarded $100,000. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE ESPORTS Facebook Page)