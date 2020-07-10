PMWL Live Stream Details, Timing, Schedule, Teams And Prize Pool

Quick links:
PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Season Zero is set to commence on July 10, 2020. 20 teams from the East and 20 teams from the West will be playing in their respective zones in the month-long global Esports tournament. Here's everything to know about the PMWL live stream details, World League schedule, participating teams and more.
The PMWL live stream for the Eastern and the Western Zones will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels. For viewers looking to catch the Indian teams in action in the Eastern cohort, the PMWL live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. Streaming will be available in Hindi and English.
The PUBG MOBILE World League East Season Zero will start at 5:30 PM East. The West Zone tournament will commence at 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).
The PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.
The 20 teams will be divided into five groups, where they will play a total of 15 matches over a span of three days. The Opening Weekend performance will be crucial in the upcoming draw for the League Stage.
|
Group A
|Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet
|
Group B
|
Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1
|
Group C
|
Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle
|
Group D
|
Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena
|
Group E
|
Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE
|
Group A
|
Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile
|
Group B
|
Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports
|
Group C
|
FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports
|
Group D
|
Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters
|
Group E
|
Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso
The PUBG MOBILE World League has a combined prize pool of $425,000. The Finals MVP will win $10,000. The Finals winner will be awarded $100,000. The winner of the League Stage will be awarded $50,000.
