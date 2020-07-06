When Will Erangel 2.0 Come To PUBG Mobile And Is It Expected In Upcoming Update?

PUBG Mobile features several maps that can be used across different game modes including Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. However, the Erangel has been a favourite amongst many battle royale fans. And with the news of Erangel 2.0 arriving in the global version of the game, there have been much hype and speculation around when it will finally hit the servers.

When will Erangel 2.0 come to PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is set to receive the next update 0.19.0 on July 7 which will introduce the first PUBG Mobile exclusive map called Livik. The update was apparent from the latest teasers, however, it wasn’t clear if the much anticipated Erangel 2.0 map will also make its way to battle royale as part of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0. Now, developers have also rolled out the official patch notes to reveal all the new content and features that will finally arrive on PUBG when the update goes live tomorrow, however, there is no mention of Erangel 2.0 in the patch.

The exact Erangel 2.0 global release date is still unclear, however, a recent announcement from developers confirmed that the Erangel 2.0 will be releasing in the second half of 2020. This is because the developer team is still in the process of adding some final touches to the map. They have also acknowledged the fact that it’s been a while since the news first broke out, but they have to focus on meeting the expectations both visually and in terms of performance before it is live on global servers. Developers have also requested the fans to keep an eye out for all the patch updates to stay updated.

PUBG Mobile's Erangel 2.0 map is an enhanced version of the classic Erangel map that was announced by the developers a while ago. It also offers high-quality graphics and features many new colours for various buildings. Developers have already released Erangel 2.0 in "Game for Peace' (a Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). The size of the update is close to 1.7 GB, and requires around 7 GB of free storage on the system.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile