PUBG Mobile Livik APK Download Link And Complete Installation Guide

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 has finally arrived on both Android and iOS platforms. The update brings tons of new content and features to the game which includes a new Spark the Flame-themed gameplay, Season Warm-up event and much more.

However, one of the most notable features is the introduction of the new Livik map which was only available in beta mode for a while now. It measures two kilometres by two kilometres and has been designed to allow PUBG Mobile players to participate in short 15-minute matches. The new update also introduces a new monster truck and two new firearms that are exclusive to the map. The firearms have been added to offer fans an enhanced short combat experience during the fast-paced fights. A P90 submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode and the MK12 burst sniper rifle will be the first two weapons that players can obtain on this map.

And while the update has already been rolled out by developers, it is likely that it is still not available in certain regions. So, for users who haven't been able to get the new PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update, read on below to get the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update's APK and OBB links.

PUBG Mobile Livik apk download

You can download the PUBG Mobile Livik APK at the link here. To download the OBB file, click here. After downloading the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update (both APK and OBB files) on your device, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to your phone settings and authorize your phone to install applications from unknown source if you already haven't.

Step 2: Install the APK file that you have downloaded from the above link (do not launch the app after installation).

Step 3: Once the APK file is installed, you need to copy all the OBB files to the folder 'Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig' (if your phone does not have a folder by this name, you need to create one).

Step 4: After copying the files, you can launch the game.

That's it. You can now explore the new Livik map along with all the other features available with the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

