ESL India PUBG Tournament: Prize Money, Schedule, Rules And Where To Watch

The growing popularity of PUBG Mobile in the Indian sub-continent has seen gaming companies host several tournaments in the country and every respective PUBG Mobile team is seemingly fighting hard to emerge winners in these events, given the considerable prize money on offer. The ESL India PUBG tournament is arguably one of the most popular video gaming tournaments at this time and several teams have lined up for the event. The ESL India PUBG tournament grand final playoffs are set to be hosted from July 8 to July 10, with 16 teams competing against each other.

PUBG Mobile tournament: ESL India PUBG tournament details

The 16 teams competing in the PUBG Mobile tournament will be looking forward to making their way all the way to the Grand Finale. Earlier, these 16 teams had qualified for the masters league of ESL and now they are about to enter the grand finale stage.

To make their way into the finale stage of the ESL India PUBG tournament, the qualified teams had to compete in three matches each. The qualified sides were again re-grouped into three separate entities and were made to play four matches each. A total of 20 teams were fortunate enough to make it to the semi-finals where they again competed in eight matches and the top 16 teams have now made it to the finals of the ESL India PUBG tournament 2020.

PUBG Mobile tournament: ESL India PUBG tournament Prize money and where to watch

The PUBG Mobile tournament India will have a total prize pool of INR 1.5 crore. The PUBG Mobile tournament will be streamed live and exclusive on Disney+Hotstar from 2:00 PM (IST). Apart from the PUBG Mobile tournament, the event will also showcase competitions of games like CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20.

ESL PUBG Mobile tournament: ESL India PUBG Mobile tournament Qualified 16 teams for grand finale playoffs

FNATIC

ORANGE ROCK

POWER HOUSE

ELXR ATHENA

TEAM XHIBIT

INITIATIVE ESPORTS

ORB OFFICIALS

CELTZ

REVENGE ESPORTS (U MUMBA)

NORULES XTREME

AES

TEAM K9 OFFICIALS

TEAM TAMILAS

U MUMBA ESPORT RXN

TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

FORCE ONE ESPORT

Image courtesy: PUBG Mobile