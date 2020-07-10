PMWL Schedule For Opening Weekend, World League Format, Teams And Prize Pool Details

The top 40 PUBG MOBILE teams from across the globe are set to participate in the highly-anticipated PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) Season Zero. The month-long World League starts on July 10 with the league finals set to conclude on August 9. In order to give the teams a fighting chance in the global eSports tournament, the PMWL schedule is divided into four stages - Opening Weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals, with each round testing the mettle of the best PUBG MOBILE teams in the world.

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend

20 teams from the East and 20 teams from the West will be divided into five groups in their respective zones, where they will play a total of 15 matches over a span of three days. The Opening Weekend will not lead to any elimination and the results from the weekend will be decided to place the teams ahead of the draw for the League Stage. The PMWL schedule for the Opening Weekend: July 10 to July 12, 2020.

PMWL Schedule for Opening Weekend & Map Order

Friday, July 10: Opening Weekend Day 1

Saturday, July 11: Opening Weekend Day 2

Sunday, July 12: Opening Weekend Day 3

Map Order: Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Sanhok, Erangel

PMWL Schedule: Opening Weekend Groups

PMWL East Teams

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGE

PMWL West Teams

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

PMWL Schedule: League Stage and Super Weekend: July 14 to August 2

Based on the Opening Weekend standings, the 20 teams will be re-divided into five groups for the League Stage. The League Stage will span for three weeks with 10 matches every week (every Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the playing in their respective groups in the League Stage, the top 16 teams will play against each other in a single lobby format during the weekend to earn the crucial Super Weekend points. Teams will play a total of 15 matches in a week (every Friday, Saturday & Sunday).

PMWL Schedule: League Finals: August 7 to August 9

Based on the standings after the Super Weekend, the final 16 teams will battle for supremacy in the finals. A total of 18 matches will be played over three days. The PMWL has a combined prize pool of $425,000. The Finals winner will be awarded $100,000 while the winner during the League Stage will take home a $50,000 cash prize.

PMWL Timings, Streaming details

For viewers in India, the PMWL timings will be 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone. Live Streaming will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube/Twitch/Facebook channels and PUBG Mobile India YouTube and Facebook channels. The PMWL timings for the West Zone is 11:00 AM PST (11:30 PM IST)

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE ESPORTS Twitter Handle)