PUBG Mobile Crashing On Launch: How To Fix PUBG Mobile Not Opening Issue

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its multiplayer popular games, PUBG mobile and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been on this game since the lockdown began. Because of PUBG mobile’s popularity, the makers have been constantly working on new updates for the game which is going to be released very soon.

PUBG Mobile crashing on launch

But because of these updates, the players have been facing a lot of issues. Currently, they have been complaining that their game has been crashing. This is happening after installing the update and the players can seem to open their PUBG mobile apps. This seems like a usual problem with PUBG Mobile as players had raised their voice about the app crashing after installing the previous update also. This might also be because of the unoptimized game file that causes the CPU to overheat. or also because the servers of the game are not available. One can try the following techniques to prevent their game from crashing.

Go to the settings of your android phone

Select the app folder

Now you might see all apps installed on your smartphone

Select PUBG Mobile from the app list

Touch the Save option

You will now see Delete data and Clear cache

Select both the options one after the other

More about PUBG mobile

The season 13 of PUBG mobile is about to end, and its last date is July 12. The players have been excited to play the season 14 and the new additions to the game. These updates will be reflected only after 0.19.0 update has been released. But before the release, there have been a number of leaks about PUBG mobile. Here are some of the most popular PUBG mobile leaks. A number of PUBNG mobile players have been waiting to know what new additions are going to be made in the RP rewards leaks. So here is everything you need to know about PUBG mobile Season 14 leaks.

The fans were lucky enough to see some PUBG mobile leaks. One of the biggest leaks is the theme for Season 14. The theme is supposed to be “Spark the Flame” and it will also introduce a number of different skins and other cosmetics to PUBG Mobile Season 14. Here are some new skins added from the latest update.

M416 AVM Tyrant Skin

S1897

M24 Diamond tier

Image Source: Classified YT Youtube

