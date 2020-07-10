PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder Crashing On IOS Devices; Check This Hack For Hassle-free Use

PUBG Mobile, a popular gaming application along with several other applications is experiencing problems in Apple's iPhone operating system (iOS). According to reports, users of iOS are encountering problems in launching certain apps on their phones for the past few hours. PUBG in a statement on Twitter said it is aware of the current problem encountered by iOS users and assured them that it is actively working on resolving the issue. PUBG Mobile also said that it is not just its gaming app, multiple apps are also facing similar problems on the iOS platform.

Dear players, we are aware of the current problem encountered by iOS users. This issue is happening to multiple apps and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it. Thank you for your patience! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

Read: PUBG Mobile Leaks: Here's An Insight On What Is Being Added In The New Season 14 Update

"Currently, this issue is impacting a majority of the apps and games. We are actively working with related platforms and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience!" PUBG Mobile tweeted an hour ago. According to reports, Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, Viber, SoundCloud, Call of Duty: Mobile are a few other apps that are also crashing on iOS devices. As per reports, apps that use Facebook SDK are facing the problem and crashing every time someone is trying to access it.

Read: Five Best VPNs For PUBG Mobile: Find Your Favourite VPN Portal Here

How to use Spotify amid issue?

Some Twitter users also claimed that if they are trying to launch certain apps such as Spotify after turning off their Wifi and mobile internet, it is opening without causing any problem. "To anyone with an iPhone who is trying to use #spotify and it isn’t working turn off wifi and your LTE and it will work. It's a problem with Spotify trying to connect to Facebook," one user wrote on Twitter.

iPhone apps that use the Facebook SDK are crashing!!! (e.g. Viber, Spotify, Pinterest, SoundCloud, COD:M, PUBG Mobile)



While Facebook has yet to act on it, USE THE LOCKDOWN APP TO BLOCK THEM FROM ATTEMPTING TO CONTACT FACEBOOK SERVERS!!! (Steps to block in next tweet) pic.twitter.com/e5TMaouzFI — Chrissy (@chrissyuuuh) July 10, 2020

#SpotifyDown



Here’s the fix:

1. Turn on airplane mode or cut data connections



2. Open Spotify(it’ll open if data is off)



3. Once in app then turn data connection back on pic.twitter.com/awVU9otiYw — Emmanuel 𓂀 🏊🏽🍕 𓅓🇬🇭🇺🇸🇬🇧🦄 (@thepizzaknight_) July 10, 2020

Read: Indian Army Asks For Deletion Of 89 Apps Including FB, Tinder, PUBG To Plug Leaks

Read: PUBG MOBILE World League (PMWL) 2020 Date, Teams, Schedule And Prize Pool Details

