Triple H To Celebrate His 25th Anniversary In WWE On April 24 Episode Of SmackDown

Earlier, it was revealed that on the April 24 episode of SmackDown, WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Triple H in WWE. According to some, many friends and colleagues of Triple H could make an appearance on WWE SmackDown and celebrate Triple H’s 25th anniversary with him. Some also believe that members of Triple H’s DX and The Evolution will make an appearance. Speculation suggests Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon will return in the segment as the WWE Universe has not seen the couple together in the ring for a while.

Triple H 25th anniversary in WWE: WWE could release a special for Triple H

According to reports, WWE will air a WWE special which will cover 25 years of Triple H in WWE. Many believe that the special will not cover his pre-WWE days and his WCW days. Triple H started wrestling in 1992 and joined WCW in 1994. However, the special will show Triple H’s incredible WWE career which started in 1995 when Triple H debuted as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Some believe that the April 24 episode of WWE SmackDown will feature some classic Triple H moments to fill in the time.

Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency ... YOU.



Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole’s facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/HslV2or7El — Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2020

Triple H 25th anniversary in WWE: Other major announcements made on WWE SmackDown

After Triple H’s 25th Anniversary celebration announcement, WWE made three more major announcements on WWE SmackDown. WWE announced two Money in the Bank qualifying matches for next week’s WWE SmackDown. Daniel Bryan will face Cesaro in the first match while Dana Brooke will take on Naomi in another. The Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was also announced. It is yet to be announced when the Championship match will take place.

