Alexa Bliss Reacts To Drake Maverick’s Emotional Video, Says “I’m Crying My Eyes Out”

Drake Maverick recently shared an emotional video following his release from WWE. In the video, Drake Maverick thanked WWE for the opportunity and said that the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people’s lives and their livelihood. Maverick then started tearing up and said that he feels bad for not being able to say goodbye to his WWE colleagues in person. Drake Maverick said that he will compete in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament and after that, he will leave the promotion. Maverick said that these few fights could be the last fights of his pro-wrestling career and he wants to give his best.

Drake Maverick video: Alexa Bliss reacts to Drake Maverick’s video

Several WWE superstars reacted to the Drake Maverick video and asked the Cruiserweight to stay strong. Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion and Drake Maverick's friend Alexa Bliss also reacted to the video. Alexa Bliss said that she doesn’t cry often, but the emotion in the Drake Maverick video is making her cry.

I don’t cry. But I’m crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Drake Maverick video: Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy and others ask Drake Maverick to stay strong

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who has also been released by WWE, replied to Drake Maverick’s tweet by saying, ‘it’s all going to be ok’. Matt Hardy, who left the company due to creative reasons also reacted to the tweet and called Drake Maverick a true friend. Former WWE superstar Velvet Sky asked Drake Maverick to stay positive and said that this is a new beginning for him. She added that good things will come for him and she can’t wait to see Maverick shine.

You’re going to be ok brother. In due time you will be back in the ring — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Powerful. Love ya, my friend. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 15, 2020

Ur not finished yet my friend. This is only the beginning for you. U are too talented, bring much to the table & ur an asset to any wrestling company out there. This is not the be all end all for you. Excited to see what’s next for you. Chin up. You got this Spuddy buddy. 👊🏼⭐️ — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) April 15, 2020

