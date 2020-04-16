CM Punk Picks His Favourite Cinematic Match From WrestleMania 36

CM Punk recently appeared on WWE Backstage where he talked about the major WrestleMania 36 matches. CM Punk also shared his thoughts on the two cinematic matches (The Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Bray Wyatt) which took place at WrestleMania 36. When asked which cinematic match was his favourite, CM Punk picked the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. According to WrestlingINC.com, CM Punk added that he hopes WWE doesn't overdo these matches and keeps them at a minimum.

Though CM Punk said that today’s wrestling is not for him, he accepted that The Undertaker vs AJ Styles had some incredible moments. Both Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Bray Wyatt were praised by critics and fans for its wonderful, bizarre, and unique cinematic showcase. A number of critics said that The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

CM Punk talks about the new generation and wrestling

Earlier, CM Punk revealed that today’s wrestling is "not for him" and he will not be able to work with today’s generation of wrestlers. CM Punk recently appeared on Kevin in the Morning with Allie & Jensen to promote his new movie Girl On The Third Floor which is premiering on Netflix this week. When asked about today’s wrestling, CM Punk accepted that today’s wrestling is completely different from his generation. CM Punk said that he is like an old basketball coach who disagrees with the new superstars in every way. He said today’s wrestling is completely different and it has both good and bad elements to it.

“It’s a completely different game. There’s good, and there’s bad,” said CM Punk.

