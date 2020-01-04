Pro Football Hall Of Fame: Troy Polamalu Makes The Cut; Patrick Willis Snubbed

The National Football League (NFL) recently revealed the list of 15 NFL players who are the nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The list also included the names of Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and guard Alan Faneca. The NFL will announce the full 2020 Hall of Fame induction class on the eve of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 finalists

Tony Boselli, left tackle (Jaguars 1995-2001)

He is the greatest player in the history of Jacksonville Jaguars team. Boselli is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He played a major role in the Jaguars' run to the AFC title game in 1996

Steve Atwater, safety (Browns 1989-1998; Jets 1999)

Steve Atwater is a two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. Atwater won two Super Bowls with Denver Broncos. Atwater's career stats are equally impressive. He had six 100-tackle seasons with the Broncos and finished with 1,180 tackles in his career with 24 interceptions, five sacks and six forced fumbles. He was named in the 1990s All-Decade Team.

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Rams 1994-2007; 49ers 2008-09)

Isaac Bruce is a four-time Pro Bowler. He recorded 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards and had 91 touchdowns during his prolific career. In Super Bowl XXXIV, his 73-yard touchdown catch and run led the Rams to a 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

LeRoy Butler, safety (Packers 1990-2001)

LeRoy Butler was a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team. He was the first player in NFL history to finish with 20 sacks and 20 interceptions in his career. Butler was a four-time Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro. He finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks while being one of the top players of Green Bay's Super Bowl XXXI championship defence.

Alan Faneca, guard (Steelers 1998-2007; Jets 2008-2009, Cardinals 2010)

Alan Faneca was selected in nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro selection. He was selected in the 2000s All-Decade Team and started at guard on the Steelers' Super Bowl XL championship-winning team.

Sam Mills, linebacker (Saints 1986-94; Panthers 1995-97)

Mills was named in four Pro Bowls during his first seven seasons. With Carolina Panthers, he earned All-Pro honours in 1996 and also helped Panthers advance to the NFC Championship Game in the franchise's second season.

Torry Holt, wide receiver (Rams, 1999-2008; Jaguars, 2009)

Holt was one of the best wide receivers in the game for a decade. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice (2000, 2003). Holt had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2000 to 2007. He finished with 920 catches for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Steve Hutchinson, guard (Seahawks, 2001-2005; Vikings, 2006-2011; Titans, 2012)

Hutchinson was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler. A member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, Hutchinson paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 of his 12 seasons.

Edgerrin James, running back (Colts 1999-2005; Cardinals 2006-07; Seahawks, 2009)

James retired after 11 NFL seasons with 12,246 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. He teamed up with Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison to form one of NFL's all-time offensive triplets during the late '90s/early '00s.

John Lynch, safety (Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Broncos 2004-07)

Lynch was a Pro Bowler five times in a six-year span from 1997-2002. He earned four more Pro Bowl selections during his final four NFL seasons with Denver Broncos from 2004-07. His pre-snap predictions of Oakland's play calls were a major reason why the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl title at the end of the 2002 season.

Troy Polamalu, safety (Steelers, 2003-14)

Polamalu is regarded as the greatest strong safety of his era. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year. Polamalu anchored Pittsburgh Steelers defence helping them win two of three Super Bowl appearances from 2005-10.

Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle (Patriots, 2001-08; Raiders, 2009-12)

Seymour helped lead the Patriots to their first of six Super Bowl wins during his rookie season. He earned five Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods from 2002-06 while helping New England become the second franchise to win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. Seymour enjoyed success late in his career in Oakland, earning Pro Bowl selections in two of his four seasons with the Raiders.

Zach Thomas, linebacker (1996-07; Cowboys, 2008)

Considered as one of the best middle linebackers of his era, Thomas earned seven Pro Bowl and five All-Pro selections from 1998-06. He teamed up with Jason Taylor to form one of the greatest linebacking duos in NFL history and helped the Dolphins make five straight postseason appearances from 1997-01.

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver (Colts 2011-2014)

Wayne finished with eight 1,000-yard seasons and led the league in receiving yards in 2001. A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne finished with 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Bryant Young, defensive tackle (49ers, 1994-07)

Young started all 16 games as a rookie and helped the 49ers win their fifth Super Bowl title. In 13 seasons, Young earned four Pro Bowl selections while recording 89.5 sacks, 614 tackles, 12 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Young was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1999 after coming back from a major leg injury sustained late in the 1998 season.

Pro Football Hall Of Fame: Notable absentees from the list

Carl Banks, linebacker (Giants, 1984-1992; Redskins, 1993; Browns, 1994-1995)

Ronde Barber, cornerback (Buccaneers, 1997-2012).

Clay Matthews, linebacker (Browns, 1978-93; Falcons 1994-96)

Simeon Rice, defensive end (Cardinals, 1996-2000; Buccaneers 2000-07; Colts, 2007)

Steve Tasker, receiver/special teams (Oilers, 1985; Bills 1985-1997) Fred Taylor, running back (Jaguars, 1998-08; Patriots 2009-10)

Hines Ward, receiver (Steelers 1998-2011)

Ricky Watters, running back (49ers, 1992-94; Eagles 1995-97; Seahawks, 1998-01)

Darren Woodson, safety (Cowboys, 1992-2003)

Patrick Willis, linebacker (49ers, 2007-14)