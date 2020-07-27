PUBG MOBILE Lite: Battle Of The Champions Finale Schedule & Qualified Teams

The increasing popularity of esports in India means more and more games are introducing competitive events for players. Following in the footsteps of its elder sibling, PUBG MOBILE, the lite version of the game has also gained popularity among Indian users. After the successful conclusion of PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League, the game's developers announced its latest competition "Battle of the Champions" earlier this month.

The open-for-all tournament commenced on July 15 with 600 teams contesting for the right to play in the Grand Finale. The top 42 teams played in the semifinals on Sunday, July 26. Battle of Champions Grand Finale is set to begin on Monday, July 27, 6 PM IST. Here's everything to know about the finals schedule and the teams competing for the ₹50,000 prize pool.

PUBG MOBILE Lite Battle of Champions Teams

After a gruelling semifinal round, the top 15 PUBG MOBILE Lite teams of India will compete in the Finals on Monday. The 15 teams are: RRQ CLUB, Team MegaZ, Skull Esports, Predator EsportsTeam Next Level, Jaguar Esports, 2EZ4 Official, ES Elite Esports, AK47 eSports, VIP5 eSports, God Esports, Foe Gaming, Faze eSports, RRT esports and BAD squad.

Tournament scoring system

1st Place - 23 Points

2nd Place - 18 Points

3rd Place - 16 Points

4th Place - 14 Points

5th Place - 12 Points

6th Place - 10 Points

7th Place - 9 Points

8th Place - 7 Points

9th Place - 6 Points

10th Place - 5 Points

11th Place - 4 Points

12th Place - 3 Points

13th Place - 2 Points

14th Place - 1 Point

15th Place - 0 Points

In addition to placement points, teams will also be credited one point for every kill during a match.

Battle of Champions final schedule, live streaming details

Match Time (IST) Map Match 1 6:30 PM Varenga Match 2 7:05 PM Golden Woods Match 3 7:40 PM Varenga Match 4 8:15 PM Golden Woods Match 5 8:50 PM Varenga Match 6 9:25 PM Golden Woods

Live streaming for the tournament will be available on PUBG MOBILE Lite Official YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Lite India Instagram Handle)