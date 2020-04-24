PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Release Date, What's New On Beta And Download Link

PUBG Mobile Lite has finally introduced the much-awaited Payload mode with the 0.17.0 Beta update. The latest version of the game was recently released by the company and comes with some significant improvements and new features. It also has a few modifications and changes that players can try out before it gets a global release.

PUBG Mobile Lite beta update - What's new

The Payload mode is clearly one of the biggest highlights of the new PUBG Mobile beta version 0.18.0 which is currently live on the beta server. For those unaware, the Payload Mode in PUBG Mobile offers helicopters and rocket launchers to users to help them spice up the classic BR style gameplay.

In addition, the beta version has also introduced a falcon companion. It’s a bird that sits on a player's shoulder or flies alongside as they move throughout the game. However, it does not do much other than just follow you around in the game. The developers are adding more new features to the beta with small updates.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update release date

It is yet to be revealed when a global version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 will go live. The developers are currently testing out new features on the beta version which may require some improvements and bug fixes. However, a global release can be expected soon.

PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.17.0 download

Anyone can download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 beta version and play it on the beta servers.

You can download the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the link here. The update will take up to 573.72 MB of your device so make sure you have sufficient space. However, once you have downloaded and installed the latest Beta version, you will also receive a couple of additional updates on your phone with some changes and minor bug fixes. As such, they can be installed from within the app. The developers have been constantly adding new features to the latest 0.17.0 beta version.

Players can also provide feedback if they come across any bugs or glitches while testing the new beta update, which will help the developer team with bug fixes before a global launch.

