PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: What New Skins Are Coming In The New Season?

While there were rumours that PUBG might get banned, PUBG Mobile players are happy that the survival game is not listed in the 59 Chinese apps banned list of India. The PUBG Mobile season 13 is going to end on 12 July, and players do not have to wait any longer for the launch of PUBG Mobile season 14. As per the reports, the season 14 of the multiplayer game will be launched on July 14, 2020. The season would start right after the 0.19.0 update. However, a week before the release of the new season, PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks have come out. If you are wondering what's new coming to this season and RP rewards leaks, then we have got you covered.

Also Read | Is PUBG Banned In India? Here Are All The Details You Are Looking For

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

Many new things are going to unfold in the PUBG Mobile Season 14, some new outfits, new skins, and much more. Many players have been waiting to know what new is going to unfold in the RP rewards leaks. So here is everything you need to know about the season 14 leaks.

AVM Tyrant Set

The AVM Tyrant Set with purple hair, an animated mask designed to match the cool blue and purple caped outfit is going to turn up in the new season. The PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks have also revealed that this outfit will be available at RP 100.

Butcher of Stalberg

One of the most intriguing outfits arriving in the PUBG Mobile Season 4 is the Butcher of Stalberg. The Legendary outfit with red hair, black hat, gas mask and the interesting bounty hunter look will make your opponents and teammates jealous.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile update time: When will 0.19.0 update be out in India?

I am Rose outfit

The I am Rose outfit is shiny and wonderful designed for players who use female characters in the game. The charming black outfit looks attractive with silver designs, red tight leggings with lace on the thighs and more.

Commander set

The Commander set is the final most incredibly designed set that is all set to steal heartbeats of many avid players with its look and design. The set comes in three variants; The Mythic - Red Commander set, The Legendary - Black Commander Set and the Night Commander set which is normal.

The Mythic - Red Commander set

The Legendary - Black Commander Set

The Night Commander

Also Read | Is PUBG banned in Pakistan? Why is PUBG banned in Pakistan? Details

Gun skins in PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

M416 AVM Tyrant Skin

With the AVM Tyrant Set comes everyone's favourite M416 new skin. The new skin is designed to pair up with AVM Tyrant set which is available at 100 RP points. One can get the M416 in after hitting 90 Royal Pass Points.

S1897

The S1897 is also available for the players to be intrigued with its astonishing and bold appearance.

M24 Diamond tier

Once you hit the Diamond Tier in PUBG Mobile, you would be rewarded with this beautiful M24 gun with such silver-shine finish that is enough to get the feel of a pro sniper in the game.

Drop the base pan

With quirky designs and creative colouring, a new skin for the pan arrives for players to use in the game to smash heads.

Also Read | When will Erangel 2.0 come to PUBG Mobile and is it expected in upcoming update?

Car skin Royal Pass

Dacia skin

In the Royal pass rewards section, you will be able to unleash this cool beast which is a perfect vehicle for you to choose while roaming around in the streets of PUBG Mobile. Just enjoy the feel and look of the car which is inspired by the Butcher of Stalberg set.

Minibus skin

Inspired by the Butcher of Stalberg set, another vehicle is made to look cool as ever. The Minibus that you see in Miramar will now be made to look cooler than one can imagine. Get this skin in the Royal Pass rewards to amaze your opponents and teammates in the game.

New Aeroplane set

All Images from Classified YT YouTube Channel

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Livik Map To Bring Two New Firearms And Support 40-player Matches