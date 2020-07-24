PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 4 Standings And Day 5 Full Schedule

XTZ Kill Zone Day 4 concluded on Thursday, July 23. With just two more days left in the first phase of Xtreme Zone Esports' Genesis Series, the 32 invitational teams will be looking to get the best placing possible in order to qualify for XTZ Final War (Phase 3). Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 4:

XTZ Kill Zone Day 4 results

Match 1: Group B vs D - Vikendi - Hydra Official

Match 2: Group A vs D - Miramar - Tenet Official

Match 3: Group A vs D - Vikendi - Rising Falcon Esports

Match 4: Group A vs D - Sanhok - Team IND

Match 5: Group A vs D - Erangel - Initiative Esports

Match 6: Group A vs C - Vikendi - Marcos Gaming

XTZ Kill Zone Standings

Team Matches WWCD Kills Points 1 Hydra Official 9 2 57 144 2 Marcos Gaming 9 3 59 135 3 UESxINS 9 2 52 135 4 Rising Falcon Esports 9 1 42 126 5 Initiative Esports 9 3 28 117 6 Team IND 9 2 49 113 7 Tenet Official 9 1 38 110 8 TSM-Entity 9 0 49 105 9 Reckoning Esports 9 0 42 100 10 Team Insane 9 0 33 93 11 Legstump Esports 9 0 37 89 12 Orange Rock Esports 9 0 33 89 13 U Mumba Esports 9 1 36 87 14 Hail X Gods Reign 9 0 30 82 15 SynerGE 9 1 31 80 16 Nova GodLike 9 0 37 78 17 Darktangent Esports 9 0 32 74 18 Livecraft 9 0 22 69 19 Team Mayhem 9 0 22 67 20 RIP Official 9 1 16 60 21 ELMT-VLT 9 0 39 59 22 Future Station (VST) 9 0 21 59 23 Team SouL 9 0 23 58 24 Fnatic 9 1 17 57 25 Team Tamilas 9 0 25 53 26 Force 1 Esports 9 0 20 53 27 4King 8 0 16 50 28 GXR Celtz 8 0 16 44 29 Team 8bit 9 0 17 37 30 Particle7 9 0 14 36 31 The Crawlers 9 0 20 32 32 Megastars 9 0 0 2

At the end of Day 6, top 16 teams with fan favourite teams will proceed to Phase 3 of the tournament. XTZ Kill Zone has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will win ₹15,000. The top five teams will be awarded cash prize based on their standings.

Meanwhile, registration for XTZ Ground Zero started July 23. A total of 1,000 underdog teams will battle in Phase 2 for a prize pool of ₹50,000. The Top four teams will qualify for the finals. Ground Zero is scheduled for July 27-August 12. The final phase begins on August 14.

XTZ Kill Zone Day 5 schedule: Friday, July 24, 12:00 PM IST

Group A vs Group C - Miramar

Group A vs Group C - Sanhok

Group A vs Group C - Erangel

Groups

Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports

Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports

Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one

Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)