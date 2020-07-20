PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams, Schedule And Massive Prize Pool

The rapidly growing list of PUBG MOBILE tournaments in India has yet another addition in the XTZ Genesis Series. Organised by Xtreme Zone Esports, the three-stage showdown will take place between July 20 and August 18, with a prize pool of a massive ₹500,000 up for grabs. Here's a detailed look at the XTZ Genesis schedule, the three phases and teams confirmed so far.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Release Date: How To Download The Latest Beta Version?

XTZ Kill Zone

Phase 1 will be a six-day event starting Monday, July 20. A total of 24 games will be played spread across all the maps in PUBG MOBILE. The first phase will consist of the 32 best teams in the country, divided into four groups. The prize pool for Phase 1 is ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded with ₹60,000 while the MVP will take home a ₹15,000 cash prize. The top five teams will all be awarded for their placings. The top 16 teams with 2 fan favourite teams will proceed to Phase 3 - XTZ Final War.

XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 teams

Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports

Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports

Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one

Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports

XTZ Kill Zone Schedule

Day 1 - Monday, July 20, 1:55 PM IST

Day 2 - Tuesday, July 21, 11:55 AM IST

Day 3 - Wednesday, July 23, 11:55 AM IST

Day 4 - Thursday, July 24, 11:55 AM IST

Day 5 - Friday, July 25, 11:55 AM IST

Day 6 - Saturday, July 26, 11:55 AM IST

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Tier List: PUBG Rankings Explained

XTZ Ground Zone

Labelled as the 'underdogs', Phase 2 will be open-to-all as up to 1,000 teams will be allowed to register and compete in order to earn their way to the Finals. A combined prize pool of ₹50,000 is up for grabs in Phase 2. Registrations for XTZ Ground Zone will start on July 24. The format and schedule for Phase 2 are yet to be announced.

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 1 Day 5

XTZ Final War

The underdogs will meet the well-established PUBG MOBILE teams in the country in Phase 3. Teams will be battling it out for a combined prize pool of ₹300,000. The Finals will be played between August 14 and August 18. A total of 20 teams will be participating in the finals.

Live Streaming of the tournament will be available on XTZ Esports YouTube Channel.

Also Read | Orange Rock Wins PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Title

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)