How To Create A Room In PUBG Mobile? Learn To Create And Join A Room Easily

The latest PUBG Mobile came out with a bunch of new things such as the Livik Map, and much more. This multiplayer survival game which is one of the most popular games in India has a stronghold over mobile gamers with its unique challenges, newness and more. It has a huge user base around the world who love to play this game especially with the ones they know. However, PUBG players always desired to play against their friends instead of unknown people, hackers and bots. A new interface in the game now allows users to create a room where they can have a battle against the people they know. This not only helps streamers but it also presents users with a new way to have fun in the game. Many members of this gaming community are wondering how to create a Room in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | How to send BP in PUBG Mobile? How many friends can you send BP coins to?

How to create a Room in PUBG Mobile

Creating a Room in PUBG Mobile is simple, however, you need to have a 'Room Card' to create it in the first place. Currently, there are only 2 ways to get a hold on to the Room card. First, you can buy an advanced Room card in PUBG using 600 UC points and second is that you need to level up your RP and Rank.

Get a Room Card in PUBG Mobile for free

RP Rank required to obtain Room Cards for free without using UC points in the game.

Rank 14: Elite Royale Pass and Room Card for 3 Days

Rank 37: Elite Royale Pass and Room Card for 7 Days

Rank 85: Elite Royale Pass and Room Card for 7 Days

Also Read | How to mark the location in PUBG Mobile? Learn to mark supplies, enemies and more

Create a Room in PUBG Mobile

To create a Room in PUBG Mobile, start by tapping on the 'Choose Match Mode' option in the lobby.

Now, you can see two options 'Room' and 'Training', just tap on Room.

As soon as you have selected the option, press the “Create Room” button on the bottom right corner of the app screen.

This will lead you to the game settings.

Now you can modify the Room settings as per the game you wish to play with your friends. You can also set a limit to the number of players who can join your room. You will be allowed to customize your PUBG Room as per the name of the Room, match Mode i.e. Solo/ Duo/ Team, Room Password and Map Selection.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Season 14 Leaks: What New Skins Are Coming In The New Season?

How to Join Room in PUBG Mobile

Once the Custom Room has been created, other players can simply enter the created Room using the Room Password.

To enter in a PUBG Room, head to 'Match mode' settings on the lobby screen.

The 'Match mode' settings will show you a list of available rooms, and you can select the one you want to join.

Now, you would have to enter the password that you will need to join the lobby.

If you are trying to play with a streamer or take part in a competition, you will be provided with a password by the host.

All you need to do is just enter the Room Password and you can join easily.

Also Read | Five best VPNs for PUBG Mobile: Find your favourite VPN portal here