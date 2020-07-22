PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 Standings And Day 3 Full Schedule

Quick links:
Xtreme Zone Esports' Genesis Series started on July 20 with the first phase of the event - XTZ Kill Zone. The top 32 invitational teams in the country will face off in a round-robin format for six days, four matches every day. At the end of Day 2, Initiative Esports remains the current leader with two Chicken Dinners and a total 74 points to their name. Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 2:
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Points
|1
|INITIATIVE ESPORT
|2
|14
|74
|2
|HYDRA
|1
|26
|73
|3
|UESXINS
|1
|30
|70
|4
|ORANGE ROCK
|0
|31
|68
|5
|TEAM IND
|0
|30
|59
|6
|DARKTANGENT ESPORT
|0
|27
|59
|7
|TSM ENTITY
|0
|30
|54
|8
|LEGSTUMP
|0
|19
|53
|9
|UMUMBA ESPORT
|1
|23
|53
|10
|RECKONING ESPORT
|0
|23
|52
|11
|NOVA GODLIKE
|0
|24
|49
|12
|SYNERGE
|1
|13
|49
|13
|TEAM INSANE
|1
|10
|47
|14
|RISING FALCON ESPORTS
|0
|16
|46
|15
|MARCOS GAMING
|1
|17
|42
|16
|4KING
|0
|11
|39
|17
|FUTURE STATION ESPORT (VST)
|0
|12
|38
|18
|HAIL ESPORT
|0
|9
|36
|19
|TENET ESPORT
|0
|16
|33
|20
|RIP OFFICIALS
|1
|8
|33
|21
|MAYHEM
|0
|11
|28
|22
|8BIT
|0
|14
|25
|23
|GXR CELTZ
|0
|10
|25
|24
|FNATIC
|0
|9
|24
|25
|ELEMENT ESPORTS
|0
|13
|21
|26
|LIVECRAFT
|0
|10
|21
|27
|PARTICLE 7
|0
|7
|20
|28
|TEAM SOUL
|0
|11
|19
|29
|TEAM TAMILAS
|0
|8
|17
|30
|FORCE ONE
|0
|7
|17
|31
|THE CRAWLERS
|0
|11
|16
|32
|MEGASTARS
|0
|0
|2
Phase 1 of the PUBG MOBILE tournament has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will take home a ₹15,000 cash prize. The top five teams will all be awarded for their placings. The top 16 teams with 2 fan favourite teams will proceed to Phase 3 - XTZ Final War.
Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports
Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports
Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one
Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports
