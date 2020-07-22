Last Updated:

PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 Standings And Day 3 Full Schedule

PUBG MOBILE: A look at the XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 2, schedule and map order for Day 3 and prize pool for the invitational tournament.

Sujay Chakraborty
PUBG Mobile

Xtreme Zone Esports' Genesis Series started on July 20 with the first phase of the event - XTZ Kill Zone. The top 32 invitational teams in the country will face off in a round-robin format for six days, four matches every day. At the end of Day 2, Initiative Esports remains the current leader with two Chicken Dinners and a total 74 points to their name. Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 2:

  Team WWCD Kills Points
1 INITIATIVE ESPORT 2 14 74
2 HYDRA 1 26 73
3 UESXINS 1 30 70
4 ORANGE ROCK 0 31 68
5 TEAM IND 0 30 59
6 DARKTANGENT ESPORT 0 27 59
7 TSM ENTITY 0 30 54
8 LEGSTUMP 0 19 53
9 UMUMBA ESPORT 1 23 53
10 RECKONING ESPORT 0 23 52
11 NOVA GODLIKE 0 24 49
12 SYNERGE 1 13 49
13 TEAM INSANE 1 10 47
14 RISING FALCON ESPORTS 0 16 46
15 MARCOS GAMING 1 17 42
16 4KING 0 11 39
17 FUTURE STATION ESPORT (VST) 0 12 38
18 HAIL ESPORT 0 9 36
19 TENET ESPORT 0 16 33
20 RIP OFFICIALS 1 8 33
21 MAYHEM 0 11 28
22 8BIT 0 14 25
23 GXR CELTZ 0 10 25
24 FNATIC 0 9 24
25 ELEMENT ESPORTS 0 13 21
26 LIVECRAFT 0 10 21
27 PARTICLE 7 0 7 20
28 TEAM SOUL 0 11 19
29 TEAM TAMILAS 0 8 17
30 FORCE ONE 0 7 17
31 THE CRAWLERS 0 11 16
32 MEGASTARS 0 0 2

Phase 1 of the PUBG MOBILE tournament has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will take home a ₹15,000 cash prize. The top five teams will all be awarded for their placings. The top 16 teams with 2 fan favourite teams will proceed to Phase 3 - XTZ Final War.

XTZ Kill Zone groups

Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports

Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports

Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one

Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports

XTZ Kill Zone Day 3 schedule

  • Group B vs Group C - Miramar
  • Group B vs  GroupC - Sanhok
  • Group B vs Group C - Erangel

