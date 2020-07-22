PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.18.0 Release Time, Patch Notes, And Download

PUBG Mobile Lite has become highly popular since releasing about a year ago. The battle royale game will have its first anniversary on July 25 and it’s obvious that the game developers have something planned for the big day. Tencent Games rolled out the PUBG beta update 0.18.0, allowing fans to test out some of the new features that were to be included in the global update. It offered a number of modifications and content including a new Popularity mode, Slide feature, TDM ruins mode, the First Anniversary lobby and more.

With the first anniversary of PUBG Mobile Lite only a few days away, game developers have finally rolled out the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 to kick off the celebrations.

PUBG Mobile lite update 0.18.0 release time

The new PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 was set to go under maintenance on July 21, between 1:00 AM and 8:00 AM UTC. The game servers are live and players in most regions should be able to download the new update. The latest patch update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 patch notes

First-anniversary lobby

Tencent has added a new PUBG Lite logo to celebrate the first anniversary of the game.

Buggy vehicle

The next big addition to the game is a Buggy racing car which had to be removed in an earlier update due to certain glitches. The update has fixed the issue and the vehicle should work just fine.

TDM Assault: The Ruins

PUBG Mobile Lite has a new game mode called "TDM Assault: The Ruins" The game mode is live for players.

Popularity mode

The game also has a new Popularity mode where players will be able to send 'Popularity' to other users with the help of their character IDs.

Varenga map update

The Varenga map has been updated and it features a bunch of new items including loots.

New achievements

A list of new achievements has been added under the Mission's section.

Other features

Improved action - Vaulting

Sliding action

Ruins, caves, and cable car

New ways to ambush

Winner Pass update

Voucher and exclusives

New gifts and request feature

Space gift sending option

Better lobby air-drops

