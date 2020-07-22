PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.18.0 Release Time, Patch Notes, And Download

Quick links:
PUBG Mobile Lite has become highly popular since releasing about a year ago. The battle royale game will have its first anniversary on July 25 and it’s obvious that the game developers have something planned for the big day. Tencent Games rolled out the PUBG beta update 0.18.0, allowing fans to test out some of the new features that were to be included in the global update. It offered a number of modifications and content including a new Popularity mode, Slide feature, TDM ruins mode, the First Anniversary lobby and more.
With the first anniversary of PUBG Mobile Lite only a few days away, game developers have finally rolled out the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 to kick off the celebrations.
The new PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 was set to go under maintenance on July 21, between 1:00 AM and 8:00 AM UTC. The game servers are live and players in most regions should be able to download the new update. The latest patch update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
Image credits: Google Play