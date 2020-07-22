How To Get M416 Glacier Skin In PUBG Mobile? Easy Step By Step Guide To Get The Free Skin

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its multiplayer popular games, PUBG mobile and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been playing this game since the lockdown began. Because of PUBG mobile’s popularity, the makers have been constantly working on new updates and additions for the game.

The makers have also been making a number of stylist skins for different weapons. A lot of them have also been asking questions about ways to get different skins. But a lot of players have been trying to get a particular skin and have been asking “how to get m416 glacier skin in PUBG mobile”. This skin is only of the most popular skins in the game and the players are really excited to get their hands on this. Usually, the skins are given to the players as rewards but they can also buy the skin. But we have laid out an easy technique to get m416 glacier skin in PUBG mobile. Read more to know how to get m416 glacier skin in PUBG mobile.

How to get m416 glacier skin in PUBG mobile?

This technique works only if you have a lot of UCs in your PUBG mobile. There is also an option to spend some of your real money to buy UCs in the game. Some classic coupons that have been collected by completing the missions and achievements are likewise usable. Usually, a number of redeem codes are also put online by a number of players and streamers. Players can find this code and get the m416 Glacier skin. Players can get the m416 Glacier skin by:

Opening the Shop

Go to your Crates

Selecting a classic crate

Opening the crates

If you are lucky enough, you will get your m416 glacier skin after some attempts.

Source: Gaming Action Instagram

More about PUBG mobile

The makers have brought in a new map for the classic mode called LIVIK. It is a 2km x 2km map that can take up to 52 players. Using this map will help the players to experience quicker and much faster gameplay. This map has been created based on actual locations in Northern Europe. It includes a number of different locations like such as a rain forest, desert, waterfall and snowfield. Along with the map, the makers also introduced a couple of new weapons for the game.

