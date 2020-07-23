PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 3 Standings And Day 4 Full Schedule

The first phase of Xtreme Zone Esports' Genesis Series - XTZ Kill Zone - is well underway after concluding its Day 3 on Wednesday, July 23. The 32 invitational teams are facing off against each other in a round-robin format for six days, four matches every day. XTZ Kill Zone started on July 20 and will be played till July 25. Here are the overall XTZ Kill Zone standings after Day 2:

Teams Matches WWCD Kills Total Points 1 UESxINS 8 2 44 119 2 Marcos Gaming 8 2 45 101 3 Orange Rock Esports 8 0 33 88 4 Legstump Esports 8 0 33 84 5 Initiative Esports 4 2 14 74 6 Hydra Official 4 1 26 73 7 Darktangent Esports 8 0 29 64 8 Livecraft 8 0 22 64 9 Team Mayhem 8 0 21 60 10 Team IND 4 0 30 59 11 RIP Official 8 1 16 57 12 TSM-Entity 5 0 30 54 13 U Mumba Esports 4 1 23 53 14 Fnatic 8 1 16 53 15 Reckoning Esports 4 0 23 52 16 4King 8 0 16 50 17 Nova Godlike 4 0 24 49 18 SynergE 4 1 13 49 19 ELMT-VLT 8 0 30 48 20 Team Insane 4 1 10 47 21 Rising Falcon Esports 4 0 16 46 22 GXR Celtz 8 0 16 44 23 Force 1 Esports 8 0 14 39 24 Future Station (VST) 4 0 12 38 25 Hail X Gods Reign 4 0 9 36 26 Particle7 8 0 14 35 27 Tenet Official 4 0 16 33 28 The Crawlers 8 0 20 30 29 Team 8bit 4 0 14 25 30 Team Soul 4 0 11 19 31 Team Tamilas 4 0 8 17 32 Megastars 1 0 0 12

Also Read | PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams, Schedule And Massive Prize Pool

XTZ Kill Zone has a combined prize pool of ₹150,000. The winner of Phase 1 will be awarded ₹60,000 while the MVP will take home a ₹15,000 cash prize. The top five teams will all be awarded for their placings. The top 16 teams with 2 fan favourite teams will proceed to Phase 3 - XTZ Final War.

Phase 2 of the PUBG MOBILE tournament is XTZ Ground Zero; registration which will start July 24. Up to 1,000 will be battling each other in Phase 2 in order to earn their way to the Final and face some of the best PUBG MOBILE teams in the world. A combined prize pool of ₹50,000 is up for grabs in Phase 2. XTZ Final War is scheduled for August 14 - 18. A total of 20 teams - from Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be participating in the finals, which has a prize pool of ₹300,000.

Also Read | CDL Toronto Schedule: CDL Live Stream, Brackets, Prize Pool And Rosters

XTZ Kill Zone Day 4 schedule

Group B vs Group D - Vikendi

Group A vs Group D - Vikendi

Group A vs Group D - Sanhok

Group A vs Group D - Erangel

Group A vs Group C - Vikendi

XTZ Kill Zone groups

Group A - NovaGodlike, SynerGE, Team IND, Team Tamilas, Insane sports, 8Bit, God's Reign, Tenet Esports

Group B - Orange Rock, RIP Official, Element Esports, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Team Mayhem, Inside out, Particle 7, Dark Tangent Esports

Group C - Fnatic, Leg Stump, VSG Crawlers, Marcos Gaming, 4Kings, TSM-ENTITY, Team Livecraft, Force one

Group D - SouL, U Mumba Esports, MegaStars, Hydra official, Initiative Esports, Rising Falcon, Future Station, Reckoning eSports

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 Standings And Day 3 Full Schedule

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 21 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)