PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Release Date: How To Download The Latest Beta Version?

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained immense popularity since coming out about a year ago, and July 25 will mark the very first anniversary of the battle royale game. The Lite version of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is highly popular in India and has more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The first anniversary of PUBG Mobile Lite is only ten days away, and it’s obvious that the game developers have something planned for the big day. Tencent Games recently rolled out the new PUBG beta version 0.18.0 to test out the new features offered in the game. It offers several modifications and changes that players can try out before its global release. The beta update brings a new Popularity mode, TDM ruins mode, Slide feature, and also the First Anniversary lobby.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 release date

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update ever since the beta version dropped a while ago. An official release date is yet to be confirmed, however, it is expected that PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 will release globally on July 25, 2020, on the game’s one year anniversary. The new anniversary lobby that was introduced with the beta release also indicates that the global release will go live on the same day to celebrate the special occasion.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 download

Once the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update goes live on global servers, users will be able to download the game directly from the Google Play Store. In the meantime, you can download the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta version and play it on the beta servers. The beta update has been offering exclusive in-game rewards to users as part of the test. Similar to previous updates from PUGB Mobile Lite. So, if you are interested in trying out the latest beta version, here's how you can download it on your device.

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile beta update for Android here.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded on your device, install it

Step 3: Launch PUBG Mobile Lite beta and sign-in using the Guest account. You're done.

If the game asks you to update to the latest version, just click on the 'Update now' option.

