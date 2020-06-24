PUBG Mobile Tier List: How It Works And Ways To Climb The Rankings

PUBG Mobile is one of the widely popular battle royale titles that is played by millions around the world. The game places players into different tiers using a ranking system based on the points they have earned playing the game. The tier system comprises of eight ranks, which also helps understand the competitiveness and skill level of a particular player.

How does the tier system work in PUBG Mobile?

In PUBG Mobile, players can easily climb the tier rankings using competitive play during ranked seasons. However, to progress in the PUBG tier rankings, you actually need to earn RP which you receive based on your performance in all the games. The rankings are entirely based on a player's overall RP score which means that you will need to participate in increasingly difficult battles and gain enough RP to climb the ladder.

PUBG Mobile tier list

PUBG Mobile also has a number of queue types that carry their own unique rankings. This means that the RP for a solo match will be earned independently as compared to squad or duo matches in FPP and TPP. Here is the PUBG Mobile tier, from highest to lowest:

Conqueror

Ace

Crown

Diamond

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

At the beginning of every season, PUBG Mobile follows a soft reset to reset the player standings from the earlier season. However, a part of the previous season's ending RP is applied to a user to establish their new starting rank.

What can you do to improve your PUBG Mobile ranking?

Here are some of the most important metrics that have a huge impact on your ranking:

Survival Rating

Kill Rating

Damage

Supplies

Support (health restored, revives)

The PUBG Mobile tier system primarily relies on the survival ratings and kill ratings of users. However, it is worth mentioning that the kill rating doesn't have a significant impact on a player's overall rating as it only accounts for about 20%. Therefore, it is recommended that you prioritize getting more wins over getting the most number of kills.

To view your current rank and get other information on your standing, you need to visit by tapping the 'Profile' option in the upper-right corner of the screen. You should note that you will have a different rank for solo, duo and squad.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile