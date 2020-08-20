Last Updated:

PV Sindhu, Hima Das Among Athletes Who Completed Kiren Rijiju's Fit India Freedom Run

Famous personalities from Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar participated in the Fit India Freedom Run by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

PV Sindhu

Indian social media is currently flooded with videos of athletes, politicians and countless other fitness enthusiasts running to complete the Fit India Freedom Run. The country-wide event was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and is conducted for the Fit India Movement. The virtual event began on August 15 and will continue till October 2, 2020. As per the website, the campaign was started to promote 'fitness and help all to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc.'

PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Dr S Jaishankar participate in the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run campaign

World Champion PV Sindhu shared a video of herself running. “Thank you Kiren Rijiju sir for this initiative. I have done my part, I request everyone to do it too," wrote the Indian shuttler, urging more people to sign up and participate. Sprinter Hima Das joined Sindhu in participating for the Fit India Freedom Run event. The 20-year-old Assamese too posted on Twitter, applauding Kiren Rijiju's initiative. She asked everyone to join the campaign and participate for a healthy India. World No.2 pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and Jr World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen also shared their videos while completing the challenge.

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also posted a video, who is also seen doing some stretches along with the required running. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, also tweeted a video of himself running while wearing a tracksuit. To participate, people are to register from the Fit India website, and is open to all. 

Steps to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run

  1. Run a route during a time period that suits you
  2. Break-up the runs
  3. Run at your preferred pace
  4. Track the Kms manually, with a tracking app or a GPS watch

