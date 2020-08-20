PV Sindhu, Hima Das Among Athletes Who Completed Kiren Rijiju's Fit India Freedom Run

Indian social media is currently flooded with videos of athletes, politicians and countless other fitness enthusiasts running to complete the Fit India Freedom Run. The country-wide event was launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and is conducted for the Fit India Movement. The virtual event began on August 15 and will continue till October 2, 2020. As per the website, the campaign was started to promote 'fitness and help all to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc.'

PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Dr S Jaishankar participate in the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run campaign

Thank you @KirenRijiju sir for this initiative . I have done my part , I request everyone to do it too ......#FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/nzYsJA6qbu — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 18, 2020

I appreciate this wonderful initiative started by our Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju sir. I urge everyone to register #FitIndiaFreedomRun Lets join this initiative for healthy India. https://t.co/PXvB0IYxXQ — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) August 18, 2020

World Champion PV Sindhu shared a video of herself running. “Thank you Kiren Rijiju sir for this initiative. I have done my part, I request everyone to do it too," wrote the Indian shuttler, urging more people to sign up and participate. Sprinter Hima Das joined Sindhu in participating for the Fit India Freedom Run event. The 20-year-old Assamese too posted on Twitter, applauding Kiren Rijiju's initiative. She asked everyone to join the campaign and participate for a healthy India. World No.2 pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and Jr World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen also shared their videos while completing the challenge.

On your insistence @KirenRijiju ji, I have tried this bit. But, I hope I have not made a clown of myself; if so, you would be held responsible. #FitIndiaFreedomRun #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/xUgFGa6C5R — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 18, 2020

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also posted a video, who is also seen doing some stretches along with the required running. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, also tweeted a video of himself running while wearing a tracksuit. To participate, people are to register from the Fit India website, and is open to all.

Steps to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run

Run a route during a time period that suits you Break-up the runs Run at your preferred pace Track the Kms manually, with a tracking app or a GPS watch

(Image credit: PV Sindhu Twitter – @Pvsindhu1)