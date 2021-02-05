RAP Vs CRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Saint Raphael Handball (RAP) will go up against Creteil Handball (CRE) in the upcoming French Handball League or LNH Division 1 game on Friday, February 5 at 7:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Palais des sports Jean-François-Krakowski in Fréjus, France. Here is our RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction and RAP vs CRE Dream11 team.

RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction: RAP vs CRE Dream11 team and preview

Saint Raphael Handball are currently at the seventh spot of the French Handball League standings with 13 points. Raphael Caucheteux and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning and losing five each (three draw). Creteil Handball, on the other hand, are at the second last (15th) spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 2-8.

RAP vs CRE live: RAP vs CRE Dream11 team and schedule

France time and date: Friday, February 5 at 7:00 PM

India time and date: Friday, February 5 at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Palais des sports Jean-François-Krakowski in Fréjus, France

Also Read l DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, French Handball League game preview

RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 7

RAP vs CRE Dream11 team: Saint Raphael Handball probable playing 7

Alexandre Demaille, Vadim Gayduchenko, Adrien Dipanda, Aleksa Kolakovic, Raphael Caucheteux, Johannes Marescot, Fahrudin Melic

RAP vs CRE Dream11 team: Creteil Handball probable playing 7

Mickael Robin, Robin Molinie, Javier Borragan, Antoine Ferrandier, Felipe Borges, Valentin Aman, Boiba Sissoko

Also Read l RNL vs KDS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball preview

RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Saint Raphael Handball: Alexandre Demaille, Vadim Gayduchenko, Raphael Caucheteux

Creteil Handball: Mickael Robin, Robin Molinie, Valentin Aman

RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction: RAP vs CRE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mickael Robin

Defenders: Robin Molinie, Vadim Gayduchenko, Simon Bigard

Forwards: Valentin Aman, Raphael Caucheteux, Johannes Marescot

Also Read l Denmark retains men's handball world title ahead of Olympics

RAP vs CRE live: RAP vs CRE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction is that Saint Raphael Handball will come out on top in this contest.

🏆 La seconde partie de saison du championnat de Lidl StarLigue débute dans 2 jours !



👊🏼 Vos joueurs Raphaëlois vous donnent rendez-vous, ce vendredi 05 février à 19:00, pour suivre la rencontre : SRVHB x CRETEIL, sur la page Facebook du club !



💙💛 Tous derrière le SRVHB ! pic.twitter.com/hZtv0gBU85 — Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (@SRVHB) February 3, 2021

Note: The RAP vs CRE Dream11 prediction and RAP vs CRE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAP vs CRE Dream11 team and RAP vs CRE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview

Image Source: Creteil Handball/ Twitter