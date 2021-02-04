DUN Vs TRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League Game Preview

Dunkerque (DUN) will go up against Tremblay Handball (TRE) in the upcoming French Handball League or LNH Division 1 game on Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, February 5 at 12:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Stade des Flandres in Dunkirk, France. Here is our DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction and DUN vs TRE Dream11 team.

DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction: DUN vs TRE Dream11 team and preview

Dunkerque are currently at the ninth spot of the French Handball League standings with nine points. Tom Pelayo and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing seven (one draw). Tremblay Handball, on the other hand, are at the basement (16th) position of the table with only one point and a win-loss record of 0-11 (one draw).

DUN vs TRE live: DUN vs TRE Dream11 team and schedule

France time and date: Thursday, February 4 at 8:00 PM

India time and date: Friday, February 5 at 12:30 AM

Venue: Stade des Flandres, Dunkirk, France

Also Read l RNL vs KDS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Euro League Handball preview

DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 7

DUN vs TRE Dream11 team: Dunkerquee probable playing 7

Samir Bellahcene, Dylan Garain, Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Jan Jurecic, Baptiste Butto, Benjamin Afgour

DUN vs TRE Dream11 team: Tremblay Handball probable playing 7

Patrice Annonay, Bruno Butorac, Enzo Vignon, Bakary Diallo, Marouane Chouiref, Nacym hamed Fougani, Michal Kopco

Also Read l CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview

DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Dunkerquee: Samir Bellahcene, Tom Pelayo, Benjamin Afgour

Tremblay Handball: Bruno Butorac, Marouane Chouiref, Patrice Annonay

DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction: DUN vs TRE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Samir Bellahcene

Defenders: Tom Pelayo, Kornel Nagy, Bruno Butorac

Forwards: Marouane Chouiref (VC), Nacym hamed Fougani, Benjamin Afgour (C)

Also Read l CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview

DUN vs TRE live: DUN vs TRE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction is that Dunkerque will come out on top in this contest.

Cette semaine c’est le retour de la @LidlStarligue ! 😍



⏳ J15

⚔️ USDK - @TremblayHB

📅 Jeudi 04 Février

🕞 20h00

📺 LNH TV / Facebook



Nous sommes #LEspritdeDunkerque ! 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/9p81vl06SH — Dunkerque Handball (@USDKDunkerque) February 2, 2021

Note: The DUN vs TRE Dream11 prediction and DUN vs TRE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DUN vs TRE Dream11 team and DUN vs TRE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SWE vs EGY Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 7, International Handball League preview

Image Source: Dunkerque/ Twitter