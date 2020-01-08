The Debate
Ravens Fans Sweating Over 'Drake Curse' After Rapper Hints Support For The Team

other sports

Baltimore Ravens have so far been the best side in the NFL. However, Drake's 'truss' gear while wishing Lamar Jackson has got the fans sweating over the curse.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ravens

Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens are the favourites to win the Super Bowl LIV this NFL season. Ravens clinched the American Football Conference (AFC) with a 14-2 win-loss record. Lamar Jackson celebrated his 23rd birthday on January 7. While he received wishes from several stars, Grammy award winner Drake wishing the quarterback has made the fans quite nervous.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Frontrunner For The NFL MVP Award By A Mile, Ravens Fans Excited

Lamar Jackson recently revealed that he and Drake are good friends. The rapper posted a congratulatory message to his Instagram story on Tuesday wishing the quarterback on his 23rd birthday. The Canadian artiste appeared to be wearing a track that had 'truss' ("big truss" is the Ravens' motto this season) written on it. 

Also Read | Jets Sign Former Ravens Running Back Kenneth Dixon After Mounting Injuries

'Drake Curse' on Baltimore Ravens?

While Drake hinted his support for the Ravens ahead of their NFL playoff fixture against the Tennessee Titans, fans are apparently nervous thinking the Ravens have been hit with the 'Drake curse'. Drake has recently become infamous for bringing bad luck to teams he has supported. The University of Alabama football team, University of Kentucky basketball team and Golden State Warriors have all lost big games after Drake has come forward to profess his admiration for the teams.

However, after Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors to clinch the NBA Championship in 2019, fans got a general idea that the 'Drake curse' has apparently been broken. That hasn't stopped Baltimore Ravens fans from being extremely nervous about their NFL playoff game. Ravens will face the Titans in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 11 (Sunday IST).

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Makes Classy Gesture; Buys Ravens Offensive Linemen Brand-new Rolexes

Fans get nervous after Drake's 'Truss' post

Did Raptors break the 'Drake Curse'?

Also Read | OJ Simpson Waxes Lyrical About Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Published:
