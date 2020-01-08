Ravens Fans Sweating Over 'Drake Curse' After Rapper Hints Support For The Team

Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens are the favourites to win the Super Bowl LIV this NFL season. Ravens clinched the American Football Conference (AFC) with a 14-2 win-loss record. Lamar Jackson celebrated his 23rd birthday on January 7. While he received wishes from several stars, Grammy award winner Drake wishing the quarterback has made the fans quite nervous.

Lamar Jackson turns 23 today 🎈



He ALREADY holds the QB rushing record, leads the NFL in pass TD and is the MVP front-runner 😈 pic.twitter.com/LALczaXxP5 — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2020

Lamar Jackson recently revealed that he and Drake are good friends. The rapper posted a congratulatory message to his Instagram story on Tuesday wishing the quarterback on his 23rd birthday. The Canadian artiste appeared to be wearing a track that had 'truss' ("big truss" is the Ravens' motto this season) written on it.

'Drake Curse' on Baltimore Ravens?

While Drake hinted his support for the Ravens ahead of their NFL playoff fixture against the Tennessee Titans, fans are apparently nervous thinking the Ravens have been hit with the 'Drake curse'. Drake has recently become infamous for bringing bad luck to teams he has supported. The University of Alabama football team, University of Kentucky basketball team and Golden State Warriors have all lost big games after Drake has come forward to profess his admiration for the teams.

However, after Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors to clinch the NBA Championship in 2019, fans got a general idea that the 'Drake curse' has apparently been broken. That hasn't stopped Baltimore Ravens fans from being extremely nervous about their NFL playoff game. Ravens will face the Titans in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 11 (Sunday IST).

Ravens Fans Are Worried They Have Been Hit With the “Drake Curse” After He Post This For Lamar Jackson’s 23rd Birthday (IG-Vids-Tweets) https://t.co/lVFBMrwyBK pic.twitter.com/3bibGJ2TcN — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 7, 2020

Fans get nervous after Drake's 'Truss' post

Nooooooo! Sir or Maam...take this down immediately! Pour bleach and fire on the whole account and say 10 Hail Marys. pic.twitter.com/Anh2vvxKkU — #FLOCKGANG 2020 (@seth_shellhouse) January 7, 2020

Ravens fans worried about becoming a victim of the Drake curse 😭 I guess we'll find out on Saturday.. — Tre (@masterztre) January 7, 2020

Drake decided to wake up this morning and put his curse on the Ravens 💀 pic.twitter.com/uHBuWlYFkY — TXUnfilteredPodcastHost (@IamYoungarigold) January 7, 2020

Nooooooooo. Go away Drake — Team #KeepItClean® (@IngravenVids) January 7, 2020

Did Raptors break the 'Drake Curse'?

I’d be worried but the Raptors broke the Drake curse. Carry on. https://t.co/dEENF0zFbV — Matt McGavic (@GeneralWasp) January 7, 2020

maybe the Raptors broke the Drake curse? pic.twitter.com/u3QUO4EKd9 — ً (@milfslovesean) January 7, 2020

