What Is Fastest Car In GTA 5 Online: Supercars With Top Speeds And Best Lap Times

With all the latest expansions and updates, there are tons of options to choose from when it comes to buying a fast car in GTA 5 Online. Having a fast car not only helps you get that chequered flag, but it also takes you to your destination much quicker. And if you’re really into street racing, it is important that you pick a top-performing car to outperform your rivals. So, let us take a look at the top five fastest cars in GTA 5 Online based on their top speed.

What is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online?

The casino update has introduced a number of new supercars in the GTA casino heist. There are more than 500 vehicles in GTA Online right now. All things considered, the Ocelot Pariah remains the fastest car in GTA 5 Online, which offers a speed of 136mph. The car was previously seen on the casino podium, and there’s a good opportunity that players can grab it once again.

The Ocelot Pariah is available for a staggering $1.4 million which is quite a lot. If you are looking for slightly cheaper options, there’s a range of other impressive vehicles to choose from. Here’s a list of the fastest cars in GTA 5:

Ocelot Pariah (Top speed - 136.0 mph) Pfister 811 (Top speed - 132.5 mph) Principe Deveste Eight (Top speed - 131.8 mph) Bravado Banshee 900R (Top speed - 131.0 mph) Overflod Entity XXR (Top speed - 128 mph)

While these are some of the top-performing cars in the game, it is also important that you also consider the lap time of a vehicle, especially if you're looking to participate in a corner-heavy race. This is because the outcome of a corner-heavy race will be much influenced than that of a long straight race.

Cars with the best lap times in GTA Online

Here’s a look at the tops five cars with the best lap times:

Dewbauchee Vagner (Lap time - 0:59.194)

Annis RE-7B (Lap time - 0:59.727)

Ocelot XA-21 (Lap time - 0:59.927)

Overflod Autarch (Lap time - 0:59.960)

Principe Deveste Eight (Lap time - 1:00.261)

The Dewbauchee Vagner has the best lap time at 0:59.194 and is priced at $1.5 million. This is significantly less compared to the Annis RE-7B which sells for $2.47 million.

Players should also keep an eye on the podium car in GTA 5 for the chance to win top-of-line cars that are displayed every week.

What is the fastest bike in GTA 5 Online?

If you aren’t into supercars and looking for the fastest bike in GTA 5, it’s the Western Deathbike. This bike comes in three different versions right now which includes the Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. They have a top speed of 150mph and can be purchased for around $1million.

Image credits: Chaotic | YouTube