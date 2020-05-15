RM VS FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 15, 2020. The match will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks and RM vs FBG Dream11 team.

RM vs FBG Dream11 standings

Fubon come into the game after a 5-11 loss to the Chinatrust Brothers in their previous game. The loss pushed FBG down to third place in the CPBL standings. Rakuten also come into the game after losing their previous game to UniLions, 11-15. That loss also snapped their three-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Rakuten Monkeys are currently on the top of the CPBL standings.

2020/05/15 #GuardiansLive vs. @RakutenMonkeys



The Guardians will welcome up to 2,000 fans and the Monkeys to Xinzhuang tonight, as Henry Sosa is set to duel southpaw Ryan Carpenter in the opener of this weekend three-game series!#ItsTime https://t.co/GXteKfDjTR — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 15, 2020

RM vs FBG Dream11 team

RM vs FBG Dream11 team: Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

RM vs FBG Dream11 team: Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

RM VS FBG Dream11prediction, RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks

Here's our RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks for the RM vs FBG Dream11 game

Chiang Chih-Hsien (C)

Lo Kuo-Hua (VC)

Lin Hung-Yu

Chen Chen-Wei

RM VS FBG Dream11 prediction: RM vs FBG Dream11 team

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction

According to our RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, Rakuten Monkeys will win this game.

Note: The RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks and RM vs FBG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: RAKUTEN MONKEYS/TWITTER)