Rob Gronkowski Aims To Take Inpiration From His NFL Career To Thrive In WWE

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be the host of the first-ever two-night WrestleMania. The 30-year-old retired from the NFL in 2018 and looks set for an extended run in the sports entertainment business. While Gronkowski will always be regarded as one of the tight ends in NFL history, the 30-year-old is looking to take inspiration from the NFL for his stint with WWE.

Rob Gronkowski in WWE: WrestleMania 33 appearance

WrestleMania 36: Rob Gronkowski in WWE

Speaking to in an interview ahead of WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski revealed that his experience of playing in the NFL with some great coaches and players will help him in his budding WWE career. Gronkowski said, "You know, playing football in NFL and in and around so many greats… that’s players or that’s coaches, I’ve been around just the best of the bests in that industry. And it has definitely prepared me for the spots in WrestleMania."

"It’s not like you could go out there in the field and you’re ready to go. It’s so much more to that, you got to practise, you got to lift, you got to be ready to go, you got to know your place. And it’s the same thing with WrestleMania, you’re not just showing up and just gonna pick up someone or jump off a top rope. It (NFL) definitely prepared me for the spots in WrestleMania 36", Rob Gronkowski added.

WrestleMania 36: Rob Gronkowski in WWE to replicate NFL success?

Rob Gronkowski undoubtedly enjoyed a successful NFL career. Along with three Super Bowl titles, Gronkowski is a four-time First-Team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler and was also selected in the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team. During his nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski played with some of the best in NFL history like Tom Brady and Wes Walker among others. He also played under arguably one of the best coaches in NFL history in Bill Belichick. While injuries forced him to retire early, Gronkowski has transitioned well into other ventures be it entertainment or business.

Sharing how his NFL experience would help in WWE, Rob Gronkowski said, "Everything's about practice and that's what I learned. That's what I've taken from my time in the NFL around so many greats is that if you want to be great and on another level, if you just want to succeed in another industry you gotta prepare. They do the same thing (WWE). They prepare, they hustle and they want it just as bad.

WrestleMania 36 matches and schedule

WrestleMania 36 will be aired in India on April 5 and 6 at 3.30 am on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. WWE fans across the country can also catch the repeat telecast of WrestleMania at 12.00 pm, at 4.00 pm and at 8.00 pm on April 5 and 6 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. Some of the high-profile matches are Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, Edge vs Randy Orton and John Cena vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

