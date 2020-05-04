Ronda Rousey Reveals She Felt Suicidal After Being Handed Her First Defeat By Holly Holm

UFC icon Ronda Rousey was regarded as the best pound-for-pound athlete in the whole of combat sports during her prime. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion was also on the verge of bagging an opportunity to compete in the first inter-gender fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. However, an unfortunate loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193 laid waste to those plans.

Ronda Rousey was the ‘unquestionable queen’ of the women’s roster in UFC until she faced Holly Holm. The humiliating defeat against ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ forced Rousey to remain inactive for over a year, and in a massive return opposite Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey saw a similar fate which ultimately forced her to retire from MMA. Though Ronda Rousey is considered to be one of the elites in the sport, she revealed that she felt suicidal and battled with depression after losing against Holly Holm.

UFC: Ronda Rousey reveals she felt suicidal after losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193

Ronda Rousey boasted an undefeated record of 12-0 when Holly Holm knocked the bantamweight title out of her hands at UFC 193. The duo had a heated build-up to the fight and Rousey vs Holm was a huge success in terms of PPV sales. However, after losing her undefeated streak, Ronda Rousey revealed she went into extreme depression and often felt suicidal. The former UFC World Champion disclosed her battle with depression in her interview with Ellen DeGeneres four years ago.

Holly Holm's reaction to Ronda Rousey and her depression

In an interaction with The Real DayTime, Holm claimed that Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest athletes of all time and knowing about Rousey’s suicidal thoughts was equally disappointing for her. Holly Holm was the first person to hand a defeat to Ronda Rousey and the former Bantamweight World Champion still enjoys recalling that feat. While Rousey is longer competing in UFC, Holly Holm is still an active contender.

Ronda Rousey vs Holm: Highlights

Image courtesy: UFC.com