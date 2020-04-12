Ronda Rousey Says WWE Lifestyle Isn't For Her Anymore, Slams "ungrateful" Fans

It’s been more than a year since Ronda Rousey said goodbye to WWE and it looks like she is not in a hurry to return. Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast where she revealed that he had a lot of fun working with other female WWE superstars. She said her brief WWE career was a blast and she enjoyed every day of it.

However, the thing Ronda Rousey didn’t like was the response she received from the fans when she expressed the desire to work part-time in WWE. Ronda Rousey said this was one of the reasons which led to her departure. Ronda Rousey said she will spend the majority of her time with the people who truly appreciate her like her family as opposed to the "ungrateful" fans.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey future/Ronda Rousey return: Ronda Rousey trolled by many fans

When asked if she would like to return to WWE as a full-timer, Ronda Rousey said a resounding ‘NO’. Ronda Rousey said the WWE lifestyle isn’t for her because WWE superstars have to travel 200 days a year. Rousey said she would think about returning as a part-timer because she wants to spend more time with her family.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey future/Ronda Rousey return: Ronda Rousey slams famous UFC ring girl

Ronda Rousey future: Why did Ronda Rousey leave WWE

In an episode of Total Divas, Ronda Rousey revealed that she left WWE because she wanted to start a family with her husband, former UFC heavyweight champion Travis Browne. In the episode, she gave the news of her departure to her trainer and fellow wrestler Natalya Neidhart. Talking to Natalya after WrestleMania 35, Rousey revealed that she feels like her job in WWE is done.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey future/ Ronda Rousey return/ Ronda Rousey husband: Ronda Rousey says UFC/MMA is no longer a priority in her life

Ronda Rousey was last seen in the WWE ring when she headlined WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That was the first time in WWE’s history that women headlined the greatest WWE event. At WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey revealed that she had made a decision about her future. She ended the scene saying that she wanted to bring a spotlight to women's evolution which she had successfully done and she was ready to leave WWE.

Also Read l Ronda Rousey future/ Ronda Rousey return/ Ronda Rousey husband: Ronda Rousey wants to FIGHT Rhea Ripley