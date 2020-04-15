CM Punk Is Loving The 'chaos' Ronda Rousey Has Created After Calling WWE Fake

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Steve-O where she revealed that she will not be going back to WWE because of the "ungrateful" fans. Ronda Rousey said that she hates WWE fans and called WWE fake. This upset many WWE superstars including Lana and Alexa Bliss. However, former WWE champion CM Punk is seemingly loving the chaos which Ronda Rousey has started and knows that it’s not going to end well.

WWE Fake: CM Punk is loving the chaos Ronda Rousey has created

CM Punk recently appeared on WWE Backstage where he revealed that he does not know whether Ronda Rousey is ‘doing a bit’ or if she is serious. He said it will be fantastic watching everyone taking the statement to their hearts. CM Punk said the ball is still in Ronda Rousey’s court and she can still make major statements which could cause some serious damages.

“I know she’s saying some touchy things. I know some people are gonna get mad. Some people are gonna get offended, but that’s when wrestling for me is the best,” said CM Punk.

CM Punk said, "This is just like pro-wrestling, Ronda Rousey made a few people mad and now they will retaliate." CM Punk said Ronda Rousey gave a statement which has forced many to talk. He then pointed to himself and the WWE Backstage panel while saying, “Ronda’s getting people to talk we’re here talking about it right now and I love it.” WWE is yet to release an official statement on Ronda Rousey’s comment.

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

