Ronda Rousey Slams Famous UFC Ring Girl Getting Paid More Than Fighters In Throwback Video

Ronda Rousey is no longer an active face in the UItimate Fighting Championship (UFC) but that does not change the fact that she is one of the finest to have ever graced the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Before the advent of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey took the charge of making UFC a global phenomenon. No wonder, the former women’s bantamweight champion emerged as a household name. Apart from fighting inside the Octagon, Ronda Rousey has always fought for her rights outside the cage too. Let us go back to the time when Ronda Rousey slammed UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste for getting more money than many of the other UFC fighters.

UFC: When Ronda Rousey slammed ring girl Arianny Celeste over her salary

Four years ago, Ronda Rousey claimed that a lot of ring girls make more than UFC fighters and she was clearly not okay with it. The former champion primarily targeted Arianny Celeste with her statement. According to Ronda Rousey, UFC fighters give everything they have inside the Octagon while ring girls are just ‘eye candies’ meant for the audience’s entertainment. However, UFC ring girls still make a lot more money than most of the women fighters. Rousey further slammed Arianny Celeste by calling her ‘talentless’.

UFC: Will Ronda Rousey return to the UFC?

No, the former UFC champion clearly said that fighting for UFC is no longer a priority in her life. After suffering two back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey cut ties with the UFC and joined WWE. However, she left WWE a few months back and she has no intentions of coming back in the near future as a fighter or a wrestler.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Arianny Celeste and UFC.com)