Ronda Rousey Says UFC Is No Longer A Priority In Her Life After Fans Demand Her Return

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey believes that MMA is no longer her priority in life. After achieving almost everything in her UFC career, Ronda Rousey went on to face two back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. The losses had a huge impact on Rousey. She detached herself from UFC and chose to appear in WWE. However, MMA fans have always believed that Ronda Rousey will be returning to UFC in the near future. Well, the former women’s bantamweight champion has finally revealed that she is not looking forward to making a return in her former promotion (UFC).

Also Read | Ronda Rousey To Chuck Lidell: Top UFC Superstars Who Have Featured In Hollywood

UFC is no longer a priority for Ronda Rousey

The 33-year-old MMA veteran revealed that MMA fans often ask her to return back inside the octagon. However, she has no intention of doing it. According to Ronda Rousey, she knows that she is the greatest of all time and she does not need to fight in order to prove it. In her official YouTube page, Rousey said, “I know, and the people who love me know [what I've accomplished]. It's no longer a priority in my life. All the people that tell you, 'Come on, fight again! Do this again.' They would never do that for me."

The former bantamweight champion further clarified that it was her husband (Travis Browne) who taught her that she is more than just a fighter. “I don’t have to fight myself into the ground to prove that I am the greatest of all time when I already know that I am,” said Ronda Rousey.

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

Will Ronda Rousey appear at WWE?

For the time being, it doesn't look likely. Ronda Rousey missed out on this year’s Royal Rumble. She trolled her fans who expected her appearance. According to reports, Ronda Rousey is expected to be absent from the upcoming WrestleMania too.

Also Read | Nate Diaz Wants Conor McGregor To Apologise After 'weak Performance' At UFC 246

Also Read | When Conor McGregor Sported CR7 Merchandise During His UFC Fight In 2014

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)