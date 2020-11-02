Ronda Rousey Training For WWE Return Alongside Husband Travis Browne?

Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut as a superstar in 2018 and dominated the promotion for almost a year, winning the WWE RAW Women’s title in the process. However, at the main event of WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey lost her title to Becky Lynch and went on a long break. It was reported that Ronda Rousey was taking some time off from pro-wrestling to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, but was still under contract with the promotion with her deal expiring in April 2021. The former UFC and WWE champion could, however, still make her pro-wrestling return.

Ronda Rousey WWE return: Browne training alongside Rousey for WWE debut?

A few weeks ago, Ronda Rousey was seen training with Roddy Piper's daughter Ariel Teal Toombs and recently, her husband Travis Browne joined her for a training session, signalling that he could also make his WWE debut. According to 411Mania, Travis Browne has been working a lot on his pro-wrestling skills, despite still being in the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool for UFC fighters. Fighters aren’t taken out of the drug testing pool until they officially retire from the sport of MMA.

Travis Browne could still be mulling a UFC return. Browne’s last fight was more than three years ago at UFC 213 where he was defeated by Aleksei Oleinik via second-round submission. Not just that, Browne has lost seven fights so far in his MMA career, four coming out of his last four bouts. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, is a pioneer in women's MMA, currently boasting an imperious record of 12-2-0. She retired from the sport in 2018 and was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are indulging in heavy pro-wrestling training for their highly-anticipated WWE return in various gyms in the California area. WWE is yet to make an official announcement on Ronda Rousey, but the promotion's top executive Triple H had previously stated that the doors of WWE are always open for the MMA legend.

"We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda] and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]," Triple H told TMZ.

Image Source: Travis Browne Instagram