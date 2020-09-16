Ronda Rousey Teases WWE Return, Spotted Training With Roddy Piper's Daughter

UFC legend Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE in 2019 after losing her RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch at the main event of WrestleMania 35. It was reported that Ronda Rousey was taking some time off from pro-wrestling to start a family with husband Travis Browne, but was still under contract with the promotion with her deal expiring in April 2021. The former WWE Women’s Champion could, therefore, still make her in-ring return.

Ronda Rousey was recently seen training with WWE legend Roddy Piper's daughter Ariel Teal Toombs, signalling that her WWE return could be imminent. Toombs took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the training sessions where Ronda Rousey can be seen wearing her iconic WWE gloves. Fans claim that Ronda Rousey could make her return in the coming months as the WWE RAW women’s roster needs some star power. With the absence of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Asuka is the only well-known star on the roster.

Becky Lynch is currently on maternity leave and could be out of action for almost a year. Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, recently underwent surgery and could make a return in the coming months. There is speculation that Ronda Rousey could win back her WWE RAW title from Asuka and would go on to start a feud with Charlotte Flair. Some also believe that The Rowdy could feud with Becky Lynch later on.

Triple H wants Ronda Rousey to mark a return

Months after leaving WWE, Ronda Rousey sat down with Steve-O and claimed that she will never go back to WWE because of the "ungrateful" fans. Ronda Rousey said that she hates WWE fans and labelled the promotion "fake". Later, WWE legend Triple H reacted to Ronda Rousey’s comments and claimed that he does not know whether Ronda Rousey was doing a bit or she actually meant what she said. Triple H then told TMZ that he has no ill feelings towards Ronda Rousey and the doors of WWE are always open for the former champion. Triple H then praised Ronda Rousey for her WWE run and stated that the UFC great ‘killed it’ in WWE.

"The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?" Triple H told TMZ.

