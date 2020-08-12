Ronnie O’Sullivan Says He's A 'fat Maradona' After Making World Snooker Championship Semis

Snooker superstar Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a major scare on Tuesday as he fought back from 7-2 down to defeat Mark Williams 13-10 in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship. However, the five-time world champion was far from pleased with his performance despite making it to the next round of the tournament. In an interview after his win against Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan went on to compare himself to football legend Diego Maradona and claimed that he's similar to a 'fat Maradona'.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Looks To Come Out Of Retirement, Play Under Diego Maradona At Gimnasia: Report

World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Mark Williams to enter semis

Ronnie O'Sullivan was on the brink of elimination from the World Snooker Championship in the quarter-finals after three-time world champion Mark Williams led by five frames. However, in a remarkable comeback, O'Sullivan fired five centuries as he went on to win 13-10 and book a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. O'Sullivan will now face Mark Selby in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship but the Englishman revealed that he was far from pleased with his display against Williams and deemed his below-par performance 'embarrassing'.

Back from the brink!



From 7-2 down to 8-8: @ronnieo147 has set up a cracker tonight at the Crucible against @markwil147!



🔴 Watch the World Snooker Championship evening session LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1 & 2

📱 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/Sn8W3dlGW1 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Maradona's Son Calls Father 'God Of Football', Says Even Messi Can't Be Compared To Him

Ronnie O'Sullivan interview: Snooker star compares himself to Diego Maradona

In an interview after his win over Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan compared himself to a 'fat Maradona'. The 44-year old explained it was only his natural skill - similar to the one possessed by the World Cup-winning footballer - that is keeping him in the hunt for his sixth world title. He was quoted as saying, "I'm a bit like fat Maradona. He's big and fat but if you give him a football, he's unbelievably good."

ALSO READ: Did Maradona Endure More Brutality On The Field Than Messi, Ronaldo? This Video Is Proof

Ronnie O'Sullivan then added that although he may be talented, he's not fit enough to play with the guys that are as talented as himself. "In snooker, you have the long game, the safety and the cue action as well but you also need the reliability", explained O'Sullivan. The Englishman then concluded by saying that he cannot win the tournament being "either good or rubbish" but needed to be a bit more steady in his game.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona Releases Bizarre Video; Denies Claims Of Being Held Hostage: Watch

Ronnie O'Sullivan stats: Semi-final vs Mark Selby in store

Mark Selby made it to the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship following a comfortable 13-7 victory over Neil Robertson. Selby defeated O'Sullivan in the 2014 World Snooker Championship to win his first title. The pair have eight World Snooker Championships between them.

Image Credits - Ronnie O'Sullivan Instagram / AP