Ryback To Join AEW In 2020? Cryptic Picture With Cody Rhodes Hits At Move

Former WWE United States Champion Ryback has made his name in the independent wrestling business after leaving WWE. He currently also runs a weekly wrestling podcast where he talks about recent WWE matches, ongoing storylines and segments. Recently, he surprised his fans by sharing a picture with AEW Dynamite superstar Cody Rhodes which has made wrestling fans think that the former Nexus member is joining AEW Dynamite. Fans believe that Ryback may make his first AEW appearance in 2020.

Ryback’s last WWE appearance

In his more than a decade long career, Ryback has won many titles and has wrestled many A-list superstars. On the March 7, 2016, episode of WWE RAW, Ryback confronted then United States Champion Kalisto backstage, leading to the two facing each other at WrestleMania 32. Ryback lost the match and the two went on to face each other once again in a non-title rematch on April 21, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown. Ryback won again and went on to face Kalisto one last time for the United States Championship at WWE Payback PPV. Ryback lost the match and this was the last time he appeared on the show.

On May 2, WWE officials reported that they have suspended Ryback due to a contract dispute. Ryback also didn’t appear in the battle royal match which he was highly promoted for. After WWE’s statement, Ryback took to Tumblr and revealed that he left WWE because he wasn't getting equal pay. He stated creative frustration as primary reasons for his departure. On August 5, Reeves announced on his Instagram that he and WWE had parted ways. Three days later, WWE released Ryback.

