WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Expected To Confront King Corbin, Bayley To Face Dana Brooke

After all the drama at the WWE TLC, Roman Reigns is expected to confront King Corbin and WWE will also look to give a new direction to other ongoing storylines. WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bayley is also scheduled to face Dana Brooke in a non-title rematch. Earlier, WWE also revealed that the current Tag Team Champion 'The New Day' will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match.

WWE SmackDown: Matches/segments that are expected to happen

Roman Reigns may confront King Corbin

After King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns with the help of Dolph Ziggler and The Revival, 'The Big Dog' is expected to arrive on the blue brand show to take his revenge. Fans believe that the 'Face of SmackDown' may confront The King and his team and the superstars can also face each other in the main event of SmackDown. Some also believe that Roman Reigns can ask for a steel cage match so that no one from Corbin’s team can interfere in the match.

Bayley to face Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke recently took to social media and challenged Bayley for a rematch. The SmackDown Women’s Champion accepted the challenge and a non-title match between the two has been scheduled by the WWE. Bayley won the last bout, but Dana Brooke still has a chance to cement her position.

WWE SmackDown: The New Day to face Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Following a successful title defence against The Revival at WWE TLC, The New Day are scheduled to face the duo of Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match. The last time these two met, The New Day came out victorious thanks to a well-timed Trouble in Paradise by former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. So, the question arises whether Sami Zayn’s stable can win the rematch or will The New Day once again show their dominance.

