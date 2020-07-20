Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni And Cristiano Ronaldo: Sports Stars And Their Superstitions

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo, MS Dhoni, LeBron James and Rafael Nadal have all had legendary careers in their respective sports. However, a surprising fact is that they also belong to a funny lot with their different routines and superstitions right before a game. The likes of the talents listed above have sometimes relied on bizarre behaviour in a bid to be at their very best in the business. Here's a look at their superstitions as we know it.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Epic Reaction On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Lights Up The Internet: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo and their superstitions

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had his set of superstitions during a glorious 24-year career. Tendulkar, fondly regarded as the God of Cricket, believed that putting on his left pad before the right one brought him luck. Sachin Tendulkar also repaired his 'lucky bat' right before the 2011 World Cup, a tournament he was desperate to win. As it turns out, Lady Luck did smile on Sachin Tendulkar and India, as they lifted the World Cup, ending a 28-year wait for the trophy. His 2011 World Cup captain MS Dhoni also had his fair share of superstition.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, VVS Laxman Belong To Elite Club As Sir Alex Ferguson With Top Doctorate Degrees

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains, MS Dhoni sported the No. 7 on his jersey, as he was born on 7th of July, the seventh month of the year. Furthermore, the former Indian captain is a supporter of Premier League giants Manchester United, where the No.7 is regarded as one of the most auspicious shirt numbers. Among stars who wore the Man United No.7, Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players ever and recently became the first footballer to breach the $1 billion mark in career earnings. Ronaldo is not unknown to superstition as well, and the Portuguese legend prefers taking a seat in the back row of the team bus, while it's the other way around when on a plane. Cristiano Ronaldo also steps on to the pitch with his right foot first.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Of Stuart Broad Making A Difference In 2nd Test Comes True

Superstitions ft. LeBron James, Rafael Nadal and Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan always wore his North Carolina practise shorts under his NBA kit during his legendary NBA career. Jordan had to wear long shorts during his time at Chicago Bulls to cover his shorts. LeBron James, who many consider as an equal to Jordan's NBA GOAT status, also has a superstitious ritual before taking the court. The Lakers star is known to have secret handshakes with his players ahead of every game as a ritual. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is not left behind when comes to superstitions The 19-time Grand Slam champion never steps on the lines before or after any point. Furthermore, the King of Clay makes sure that his right foot goes over the line before his left foot while entering the court.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Harsha Bhogle's 'commentary & Sharp Insights' As He Turns 59

(Image Credit: icc-cricket.com, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)