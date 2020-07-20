MS Dhoni, VVS Laxman Belong To Elite Club As Sir Alex Ferguson With Top Doctorate Degrees

Man United star Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his campaign against child hunger. The England international joined Man United's legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, in a select list of athletes with doctorate degrees. Amongst Indian athletes, former India captain MS Dhoni and VVS Laxman have also received doctorate degrees for their contribution to cricket.

MS Dhoni, VVS Laxman among elite list along with Sir Alex Ferguson and Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will receive an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Manchester for his campaign which will see four million meals distributed across the UK amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton have also received doctorates from the University of Manchester for their contribution to football. Sir Alex Ferguson was also conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) in recognition of his services to football by The University of Ulster, along with Golf Champion Rory McIlroy.

The legendary Man United boss has eight honorary degrees to his names, after his largely successful 26-year stint with at Old Trafford. Among athletes with doctorate degrees, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a doctoral degree in education from Barry University. According to The New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers legend's project explored how business leaders use humour in the workplace.

Former India captain MS Dhoni received a corporate degree from the De Montfort University. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain had been to England for a T20 practice match in 2011, just weeks after leading India's stunning 2011 World Cup win and helping CSK retain their IPL title. MS Dhoni was praised for his exemplary leadership quality and achievements before he became an Honorary Doctor of Letters at a ceremony in Leicestershire.

MS Dhoni's former teammate VVS Laxman also finds himself on this coveted list. The legendary batsman was awarded the honorary doctorate along with former East Timor President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, Unilever CEO Paul Polman and Hitachi company Chairman and CEO Hiroaki Nakanishi by the TERI University in 2015. VVS Laxman retired in 2012 from all formats of the game having played 134 Tests between 1996 and 2012 and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. He also played 86 ODIs between 1998 and 2006 and scored 2338 runs at an average of 30.76.

(Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman Twitter, premierleague.com)