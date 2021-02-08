Why Does Tom Brady Wear Black Paint Under His Eye? Super Bowl 2021 MVP's Secret

On Sunday, legendary quarterback Tom Brady clinched a record seventh Super Bowl title and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Bruce Arians' side crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium. At 43, Brady also became the oldest player in the NFL to win a Super Bowl title and he was also voted as the Super Bowl MVP for a record fifth time. However, some netizens have been curious to know why the veteran QB applies black paint under his eye on gamedays.

Why does Tom Brady wear black paint under his eye? How does eye black help?

Throughout his 21 years in the NFL so far, Tom Brady has had a distinguished look, thanks to his trademark #12, and black paint that he wears below his eyes on gamedays. The Bucs QB put in another stellar display on Sunday as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards for three touchdowns and had no interceptions. Amid his exceptional quality to pick out passes, Brady also uses black paint on his cheeks, just below his eyes to see his teammates clearly during the game.

The black paint — also known as 'eye black' — helps reduce the glare from the floodlights inside the stadium as it absorbs most of the light. Studies claim that during daylight games 'eye black' makes it easier to see in bright sunlight and when the floodlights are on it also claimed to have a similar effect. As a quarterback, it is imperative for Brady to have a clear vision on the field of play.

While some studies claim 'eye black' does help vision and thus performance, it's not the only reason athletes wear it. According to reports, eye black also forms part of the valuable pre-match routine for Brady as the paint symbolises a psychological shift for the player and helps the mind focus on the game. Baseball and other several other American Footballers are also known to wear the product on gamedays.

Tom Brady net worth: How much is the Bucs QB worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Brady is estimated to be worth around $180million (£131m). In 2020 Forbes listed him as the world’s 21st highest-paid athlete, earning an estimated $45m (£32.8m) that year. Most of that came from his Buccaneers contract, which was signed in April 2020. His two-year deal with Bucs includes $50m guaranteed, plus a maximum of $9m in bonuses.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram